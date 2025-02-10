Here Are All the Songs Kendrick Lamar Performed During His Halftime Show

Kendrick Lamar hit the biggest stage in music on Sunday at the Super Bowl LIX halftime show — a major cap to what has been a massive year for the rapper and Pulitzer Prize winner.

The Grammy-winning performer teared through a setlist featuring some of his most popular songs and also teased an as-yet-unnamed record his fans have tentatively titled “Bodies.”

Lamar was also joined by collaborator and 2025 tour mate SZA for two of their songs together.

He opened up his set with “Bodies” (which, again, may or may not be the actual name of the song) before jumping into “Squabble Up,” the lead single from Lamar’s “GNX.”

That song was followed by Lamar’s 2017 hit “Humble,” which hails from the record that won him the Pulitzer in 2018.

The rapper then ran through “DNA,” “Europhia” and “Man at the Garden.” He followed that up with “Peekaboo” before SZA joined him onstage for “Luther” and “All the Stars” — the latter a major hit from the “Black Panther” soundtrack.

Lamar then gave the crowd what they wanted and performed “Not Like Us,” the song that notably includes the line, “Tryna strike a chord and it’s probably A minor,” which had the stadium audibly singing along. He closed his show with “TV Off,” the seventh track from “GNX.”

Fans and sports outlets alike were thrilled with Lamar’s performance, which also featured Samuel L. Jackson as Uncle Sam. “Kendrick really did that,” SportsCenter wrote after the performance, and Bleacher Report shared a video of a jubilant Lamar celebrating backstage afterward.