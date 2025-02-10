Where to Watch Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime Show If You Missed It Live

Fresh off of five Grammy wins for his Drake diss track “Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar took the stage for the Super Bowl LIX, made history as the first solo hip-hop artist to headline the halftime show, and capped off his Drake beef with just about the most decisive victory imaginable. (Game over, indeed.)

With guests including Serena Williams, SZA and Samuel L. Jackson, who narrated the event as a satirical Uncle Sam warning Kendrick not to do anything “too loud, too reckless, too ghetto,” K.Dot’s halftime show gave people plenty to unpack. Whether you are poring over the show for new details or missed it live and watching it for the first time, here’s how to watch the halftime show now that the Super Bowl is over.

Where Is Kenrick Lamar’s Halftime Show Streaming?

Tubi was host to the live airing of the Super Bowl, but if you want to watch Kendrick’s halftime show after the fact, you can catch the whole thing on YouTube.

Unfortunately, the NFL has blocked embeds for the video so you’ll have to click the link and head over to YouTube to watch.

Which Songs Were on Kendrick’s Super Bowl Setlist?

“GNX” teaser “Squabble Up” “Humble” “DNA” “Euphoria” “Man at the Garden” “Peekaboo” “Luther” feat. SZA “All the Stars” feat. SZA “Not Like Us” “TV Off”

What About Kendrick’s 2022 Halftime Performance?

Kendrick owned the stage as a solo performer in 2025, but it actually wasn’t his first halftime show. In 2022, he joined Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and guests 50 Cent and Anderson .Paak. on stage. You can also watch the full 2022 halftime show on YouTube.