Seth Meyers Feels for Drake After Kendrick Lamar’s Grammy Wins for Diss Track: ‘I Would Never Rhyme 2 Sentences Ever Again’ | Video

Kendrick Lamar cleaned up at the Grammys on Sunday night, taking home five in total, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year for diss track “Not Like Us.” So, Seth Meyers is pretty sure it’s time for Drake to pack it up.

The “Late Night” host felt for the rapper during his “A Closer Look” segment on Monday night, ironically while originally covering politics. Meyers was discussing Donald Trump’s efforts to stir up a trade war with Canada and Mexico, laughing at Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s response.

In a press conference, Trudeau expressed his surprise at the U.S. coming after longtime allies, joking that no Americans “wake up in the morning saying, ‘Ugh, damn Canada.’”

“It’s true. No American wakes up saying, ‘Damn Canada. We should really go after Canada.’ I mean, except for Kendrick Lamar,” Meyers joked. “That dude has it out for Canadian rap.”

Taking a moment to follow that tangent further, Meyers marveled at Lamar taking home multiple Grammys for “Not Like Us.”

“What a deep and lasting burn on Drake,” Meyers said. “Imagine dissing someone, and then they diss you back and get five Grammys for it. I would never rhyme two sentences ever again.”

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video, above.