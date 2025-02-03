9 Times Black Excellence Showed Up and Showed Out at the 2025 Grammys

We’re only three days into Black History Month, and Black excellence has continued to rain down, and it was no different at the 67th Grammys.

Even as efforts against diversity, equity and inclusion carry on in the country, Black people aren’t skipping a beat when it comes celebrating the Black community’s beauty, talent and achievements. Harvey Mason Jr., the first Black CEO of the Grammys even highlighted how DEI only improves and organization, especially when you’re willing to hold yourself accountable for previous disparities and inequities.

For the fifth time in a row, Trevor Noah hosted the event, showing his agility and poise as he pivoted from emotional moments, like the spotlight given to Los Angeles firefighters and Quincy Jones’s lively tribute. Plus, Beyoncé’s “Cowboy Carter” album was finally recognized for her, and Kendrick Lamar brought the entire audience in song with his hit “Not Like Us.”

Let’s just say, the Grammys was hella Black this year, and we loved it. Here are some of the best moments where Black excellence showed up and showed out at the 2025 Grammys.

Trevor Noah at the 67th Grammy Awards (Getty Images) Trevor Noah Slays as Host Once Again Let’s be honest, this is exactly why Trevor Noah has hosted the ceremony for five years straight. The former “Daily Show” host stepped onto the stage with a heartwarming cold open that highlighted the efforts of the Los Angeles firefighters who put their lives on the line to contain the blazes that ravaged through Los Angeles’ Pacific Palisades while cracking the audience up with hilarious, thought-provoking jokes.

Beyonce wins her first Album of the Year Grammy for “Cowboy Carter.” (Getty Images) Beyoncé Wins Best Country Album and Album of the Year — Finally As Beyoncé said during her acceptance speech, “It’s been many, many years,” and now the 35-time Grammy award winner has finally received her Grammy for Album of the Year, for “Cowboy Carter.” Earlier in the evening, her album earned its first award, which was for Best Country Album, a feat that comes after the songstress was snubbed completely from by the Country Music Awards.

Harvey Mason Jr. at the 67th Grammys (Getty Images) Harvey Mason Jr. Shows DEI Has Only Improved the Grammys, and It Shows When it comes to Black excellence at the Grammys, we have to take a peek behind the curtain and give major props to Harvey Mason Jr. Harvey has been the CEO of the Recording Academy and MusiCares since 2020, and prior to introducing the return of The Weeknd at the Grammys, the executive opened up about how diversity, equity and inclusion has improved the ceremony and will continue be a priority at the organization. “Criticism is OK,” Mason said in relation to TheWeeknd’s past frustrations with the Grammys. “When I took on this role back in 2020, I wanted the organization to change and modernize so we could be better and serve this dynamic and global music community. But my early days were not exactly straightforward. The academy faced some real criticism from many in our music community.” He continued: “What we all want is an organization dedicated to the well-being of all music makers and one that reflects the entire music community for now and for the future generations. So over the past few years, we’ve listening, we’ve acted and we’ve changed. We’ve lunched initiatives like the Black Music Collective, Women in the Mix, Academy Proud and others. We have completely remade our membership, adding more than 3,000 women voting members. The Grammys electorate is now younger; nearly 40% people of color and 66% of our members are new since we started our transformation. This year, the 13,000 voting members of the Academy nominated their peers and voted for the winners you’re seeing on this stage tonight. It’s a system rooted in fairness, integrity and the principle that every voice in our community matters.”

Doechii performs at the 2025 Grammys (Getty Images) Doechii Shuts Down the Grammys With a Stunning Performance, Makes History and Tells Black Women “Anything’s Possible” Doechii took home her very first Grammy award for Best Rap Album for “Alligator Bites Never Heal,” and in doing so she made history as the third woman to ever win the category. “This category was introduced in 1989, and two women have won,” the Florida-born artist said, correcting herself to now add her win. “Three women have won! Lauryn Hill, Cardi B and Doechii!” She then opened up about her journey through sobriety and encouraged Black women to not give up despite the unique struggles Black women, and in particular dark-skinned Black women, face in the music industry and beyond. “I dedicated myself to sobriety, and God told me I would be rewarded and he would show me how good it would get,” Doechii said in her acceptance speech. “I wanna tell you, you can do it. Anything is possible. Don’t allow anybody to project any stereotypes on you that tell you that you can’t be here, that you’re too dark or that you’re not smart enough or that you’re too dramatic or you’re too loud. You are exactly who you need to be right where you are, and I’m a testimony.” Doechii, one of the many rising artists receiving shine this year, hit the stage and performed two tracks, “Catfish” and her mega hit “Denial Is a River,” to a rapturous response from the likes of SZA and Billie Eilish in the crowd.

Kendrick Lamar at the 67th Grammys (Getty Images) Kendrick Lamar Makes Compton Proud as He Takes Homes Three Grammys Kendrick Lamar made his hometown of Compton proud once again as he took home three Grammys for his hit diss track “Not Like Us” — what is likely the first diss track in Grammys history to win an award. He earned the gold in categories “Record of the Year,” “Song of the Year” and for “Best Music Video.”

The Weeknd at the 67th Grammy Awards (Getty Images) The Weeknd Makes His Grammys Return The Weeknd made a surprise appearance at the 67th Grammy Awards where he hit the stage to perform two new songs from newly-released album “Hurry Up Tomorrow.” This is the first time the four-time Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter has attended the ceremony since boycotting the show back in 2021, and his fans were beyond excited. The Canadian artist then hit the stage sporting a long, brown hooded coat-like cloak, and sang two new songs off his newly released album “Hurry Up, Tomorrow,” which features several artists, including Lana Del Rey, Travis Scott, Future and more. He was also joined on stage by Playboi Carti as they performed their track “Timeless.”

Cynthia Erivo, Herbie Hancock, Stevie Wonder and Janelle Monae at the 67th Grammy Awards (Getty Images) That Wonderful, Star-Studded Quincy Jones Tribute Several artists paid tribute to the late music legend, Quincy Jones. Will Smith orchestrated the tribute and spoke about his experiences with the 28-time Grammy Award winner who executive produced his sitcom “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.” Cynthia Erivo performed a stunning rendition of “Fly Me to the Moon,” which Jones arranged alongside jazz pianist Herbie Hancock. The pianist also played Jones’ ’60s instrumental track “Killer Joe” and a duet of “Bluesette” with Stevie Wonder on the harmonica. To conclude the packed tribute, Janelle Monáe delivered her best Michael Jackson impression with a performance of “Don’t Stop ’til You Get Enough” that got the crowd on their feet. — Tess Patton

Alicia Keys at the 67th Grammys (Getty Images) Alicia Keys Praises DEI as She Takes Home Dr. Dre Global Impact Award As attacks against DEI-centered efforts and initiatives continue, several celebrities are using their platforms to speak up in support of it. That’s what Alicia Keys, who took home the Dr. Dre Global Impact award, expressed during her acceptance speech. “This is not the time to shut down a diversity of voices,” the musician said. “We’ve seen on this stage talented, hard-working people from different backgrounds with different points of view, and it changes the game. DEI is not a threat — it’s a gift. The more voices, the more powerful the sound. When destructive forces try to burn us down, we rise from the ashes like a phoenix. And as you see tonight, music is the unstoppable language that connects us all.”