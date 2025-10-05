Bad Bunny Pokes Fun at Fox News Response to Super Bowl Gig in ‘SNL’ Monologue: ‘Everybody’s Happy About It’ | Video

Bad Bunny took the stage Saturday night as the first host of the 51st season of “Saturday Night Live,” where he used the opportunity to make fun of Fox News hosts who criticized his selection as the 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show performer.

During the monologue, Bad Bunny (also known as Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio) played several clips of Fox News hosts edited together to humorously change their meaning. Rather than criticizing the singer like the anchors initially did, “SNL’s” edit had the hosts saying, “Bad Bunny is my favorite musician, and he should be the next president.” You can watch the clip below.

After addressing the Super Bowl controversy, Bad Bunny continued his monologue in Spanish, thanking his Latino fans for their support and speaking to the importance of Latino art.

“If you don’t understand what I just said, you have four months to learn,” Bad Bunny said at the end of his monologue — four months before Super Bowl LX on Feb. 8, 2026.

Bad Bunny started the monologue by saying its his second time hosting “SNL,” and fourth time at the show, joking that “Marcello (Hernandez) is getting nervous that Lorne (Michaels) has a new favorite Latino.” Hernandez agreed.

Bad Bunny called the hosting gig a break, allowing him to rest from his 31-show residency. He then cut to a video where he injured himself dancing at one of his concerts.

“Some celebrities came to my show. A few of them were on drugs. I don’t want to say who, but this was Jon Hamm,” Bad Bunny joked before cutting to a famous video of Hamm dancing at one of his concerts. Hamm — or, as Bad Bunny called him, “Juan Hamon” — then appeared in the audience, wearing the same outfit and repeating his dance.

Bad Bunny then transitioned to talking about his Super Bowl Halftime Show and the Fox News reaction. “I’m very happy,” Bad Bunny said, “And I think everyone is happy about it.”

After showing the edited Fox News clip, Bad Bunny expressed his excitement for the Halftime Show, and his gratitude for fans across the world. He then concluded his monologue in Spanish, addressing his Latino fans — and telling those who don’t speak Spanish to learn before February.

“I know that people all around the world who love my music are also happy, especially all Latinos,” Bad Bunny said. “All Latinos and Latinas around the world, and here in the United States, all the people who have worked to open doors. More than just my achievement! More than just my achievement! It’s everyone’s achievement, proving that no one can ever erase or take away our mark and our contribution to this country.”

Later, during Weekend Update, Michael Che joked about the promised ICE presence at the Super Bowl for Bad Bunny’s performance, saying they can catch immigrants who are also able to afford Super Bowl tickets.