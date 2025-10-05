‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Singers Make Surprise Cameo on ‘SNL’ With Bad Bunny | Video

The singers behind Netflix sensation “KPop Demon Hunters” made a surprise appearance on Saturday’s season premiere episode of “SNL” alongside host Bad Bunny, singing snippets of hit songs “Golden” and “Takedown” live in front of the studio audience.

The sketch followed a quartet of friends – played by Bad Bunny, Mikey Day, Sarah Sherman and Chloe Fineman — out at brunch. But as Day, Sherman and Fineman’s characters tried to steer the conversation into a more “adult” direction, Bad Bunny kept bringing up his obsession with “KPop Demon Hunters.”

Perturbed, he looked off to the side and seethed as a thought bubble appeared over his head and the trio of “KPop Demon Hunters” singers — Ejae, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami — appeared to sing a bit of “Golden.” The next time Bad Bunny got annoyed, they showed up and sang “Takedown.”

To end the sketch, Bowen Yang appeared dressed as “KPop” villain Jinu. When he tried to possess Sherman’s character, the “Demon Hunters” singers came out on stage to sing “Golden” live.

Watch a video of the moment below.