Kristi Noem Confirms ICE Will Be Out in Force for Bad Bunny Super Bowl: ‘We’ll Be All Over That Place’ | Video

Krist Noem confirmed that there will be an ICE presence at this year’s Super Bowl following the announcement that Bad Bunny will perform the halftime show.

In an interview with “The Benny Show,” Noem explained that they would be “all over that place” when asked if ICE would be on site checking the status of Bad Bunny fans hoping to attend his halftime show.

“There will be because the Department of Homeland Security is responsible for keeping it safe,” Noem said. “I have the responsibility for making sure everybody goes to the Super Bowl, has the opportunity to enjoy it and to leave — and that’s what America’s about.”

She added: “So yeah, we’ll be all over that place. And I can’t, we’re going to enforce the law. So I think people should not be coming to the Super Bowl unless they’re law-abiding Americans who love this country.”

The Department of Homeland Security secretary also called the NFL “weak” when asked if she was worried the organization would fight ICE’s presence.

BREAKING: DHS Secretary Kristi Noem CONFIRMS that ICE will be at the Super Bowl and enforcing at the Bad Bunny Halftime Show.



“We’ll be all over that place. We are going to enforce the law. You shouldn’t be coming to the Super Bowl unless you are a law abiding American citizen.”… pic.twitter.com/r4GbYd4CZZ — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 3, 2025

“They suck and we’ll win and God will bless us and we’ll stand and be proud of ourselves at the end of the day and they won’t be able to sleep at night,” Noem said. “They don’t know what they believe and they’re so weak. We’ll fix it.”

It was announced Sunday that Bad Bunny would headline the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. The Puerto Rican singer set the gig after a highly profitable residency in Puerto Rico that reportedly added $733 million to the island’s economy. He will next tour in Europe and South America and previously spoke about not setting dates in the United States due to concerns ICE would target his performances.

Corey Lewandowski, Donald Trump’s former campaign manager-turned-adviser for the Department of Homeland Security, already warned about ICE’s show of force during Bad Bunny’s performance on “The Benny Show” earlier this week.

“I don’t care if it’s a concert for Johnny Smith or Bad Bunny or anybody else,” the DHS adviser told Johnson. “We’re going to do enforcement everywhere. We are going to make Americans safe. That is a directive from the president. If you’re in this country illegally, do yourself a favor: go home.”

He added: “We will find you. We will apprehend you. We will put you in a detention facility, and we will deport you. So know that that is a very real situation under this administration, which is completely contrary to how it used to be.”