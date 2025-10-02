DHS Adviser Warns ICE Agents Will Target Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show: ‘We Will Deport You’

“We’re going to do enforcement everywhere. We are going to make Americans safe,” the political commentator adds

Benny Johnson and Corey Lewandowski (The Benny Show/X)

Corey Lewandowski, Donald Trump’s former campaign manager-turned-adviser for the Department of Homeland Security, issued a warning about ICE’s potential presence at Super Bowl LX.

Lewandowski made an appearance on Benny Johnson’s web series, titled “The Benny Show,” on Wednesday, where he made it clear that the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency planned to have a presence at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. in February, where the upcoming Super Bowl is set to take place. Bad Bunny was officially named the halftime performer for the big game on Sunday.

“I don’t care if it’s a concert for Johnny Smith or Bad Bunny or anybody else,” the DHS adviser told Johnson. “We’re going to do enforcement everywhere. We are going to make Americans safe. That is a directive from the president. If you’re in this country illegally, do yourself a favor: go home.”

Lewandowski also vowed that there was “nowhere that you can provide safe haven to people in this country illegally. Not the Super Bowl and nowhere else.”

“We will find you. We will apprehend you,” he further declared. “We will put you in a detention facility, and we will deport you. So know that that is a very real situation under this administration, which is completely contrary to what how it used to be.”

Lewandowski went on to blast the NFL, accusing the sports organization of being too “woke” and slamming the league for picking someone who “seems to hate America.”

The commentator is likely referring to Bad Bunny’s decision to exclude the U.S. from his recent “Debí Tirar Más Fotos” world tour out of fear that ICE would target his shows.

The NFL did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

"The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell" (Credit: MSNBC)
Read Next
Lawrence O'Donnell Says the 'Orange Junk' on Trump's Face Is Proof the President Has Poor Judgement | Video

Comments