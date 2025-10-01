“The Last Word” host Lawrence O’Donnell completely drilled into Donald Trump Tuesday night over the president’s decision to bring in hundreds of military generals and admirals for a summit, stating that Trump’s bad makeup job is proof that he can’t and/or shouldn’t be making decisions for the country’s armed forces.

At the top of his remarks, O’Donnell called the entire speech, which took place earlier Tuesday at the Marine Corps Museum in Quantico, Virginia, a setup orchestrated by Trump to “harangue that audience with what turned out to be stream of consciousness, madness, complete hallucinations and an endless stream of pathological lies.”

The meeting was arranged by Trump’s Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who has since been renamed Secretary of War. Nearly 800 generals and admirals were in attendance.

“A group of officers who earned their jobs in ways that Donald Trump never could, had to sit there and listen to a clown who stood before them in what appears to be a homemade brew of orange makeup slathered all over his face because he thinks it makes him look better,” O’Donnell said as he started to torch Trump.

He added that, at this point, maybe Americans should just be OK with the idea that Trump thinks the apparent spray tan is appealing.

“I guess maybe we should have accept Donald Trump’s judgment about that, the mad man orange makeup he slathers on himself makes him look better,” O’Donnell said. “Maybe it does … we don’t know.”

He continued: “Maybe the actual sight of the actual color of his 79-year-old skin is much worse than the orange clown confection that he chooses, but we don’t know or maybe the orange junk on his face is yet another proof that the man has no capacity to make judgement about anything, including his looks, never mind nuclear weapons.”

O’Donnell then took on Hegseth for telling the officials that being “fat” is unacceptable and it’s a “bad look.” O’Donnell questioned if the insult includes “fat presidents.”

“OK, Pete. How about fat presidents? How about a president who has been fat every day of his political career. Is that a bad look? All of those generals can button their uniform jackets. All of those admirals can, every one of them. So there’s the secretary of defense, who may or may not be managing his drinking problem, telling all of those commanding officers that they better never look as bad as Donald Trump, who can’t even button his suit coat jacket.”

O’Donnell concluded by asking viewers to put themselves in the shoes of those officers.

“Imagine crossing 10 time zones to hear that,” O’Donnell said. “It was unlike unlike anything they have ever listened to before in their lives … What they saw was much worse than a president falling down stairs, and they all know it … They were forced to listen to the most ignorant man in the room tell them that he is the first person in the world to figure out to stop wars.”

You can watch the full “The Last Word” segment in the video above.