Lawrence O’Donnell Says Rosie O’Donnell Won Donald Trump Spat After Dubbing Him ‘Tangerine Mussolini’ | Video

Lawrence O’Donnell crowned Rosie O’Donnell the winner in her spat against Donald Trump after the comedienne and actress dubbed the president the “Tangerine Mussolini.” The MSNBC anchor says there’s now ample room for Republicans to get in their own clap back, particularly after their leader called them “stupid.”

“I got to say, as nicknames for Donald Trump go, Tangerine Mussolini is a possible winner, and it certainly gave Rosie O’Donnell the win in her latest exchange with Donald Trump,” O’Donnell said during the opening of Wednesday’s episode of “The Last Word.” “It will be interesting to see what nicknames the Republicans, who Donald Trump called stupid today, will come up with to compete with Tangerine Mussolini.”

O’Donnell was referring to all the shade that’s been thrown around in Hollywood and in politics over the past few days, with Trump throwing his most recent rageful words at his own political party. On Wednesday, Trump took to social media to blast the GOP over their calls for more information about the Jeffrey Epstein investigation, which Trump and his camp have continuously tried to dismiss and label as a non-issue Americans should move on from. The Trump administration and Attorney General Pam Bondi have declined to release all of the documents related to Epstein, whom Trump seemingly had close ties to for several years. They have also mentioned that they found no evidence of Epstein’s rumored “client list.”

In the post, per ABC News, Trump claimed Democrats have launched a campaign for the Epstein files as a new “scam” and said his “PAST supporters have bought into” it. He went on to say that he no longer needs Republicans or their support.

“Let these weaklings continue forward and do the Democrats work, don’t even think about talking of our incredible and unprecedented success, because I don’t want their support anymore!” Trump said in the post, per ABC News.

During an interview with ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Mary Bruce, he slammed Republicans over their push for more details about the Epstein files.

“It was a hoax. It’s all been a big hoax. It’s perpetrated by the Democrats and some stupid Republicans and foolish Republicans fall into the net. And so they try and do the Democrats work. The Democrats are good for nothing other than these hoaxes,” Trump told the journalist.

Where Rosie comes in? O’Donnell feels his recent attack against her — threatening to take her natural-born U.S. citizenship away over her criticisms of him — is just one of his ways of distracting the country from more pressing issues, i.e., the Epstein files.

“There is no way Donald Trump could take away the citizenship of natural-born citizen Rosie O’Donnell. Donald Trump knows that, but that was Trump’s idea of the moment of how to change the subject from Jeffery Epstein,” O’Donnell explained. “It obviously failed spectacularly, but it did provoke a video response from her new residence in Ireland, which she said, ‘I’m safe here in Ireland. I’m out of reach of the Tangerine Mussolini.’”

You can watch her video below.

Rosie O’Donnell goes on ramble against Trump after he branded her a “threat to humanity”.



“Don’t worry about me. Im good. I’m safe here in Ireland. I’m out of the reach of the Tangerine Mussolini.” pic.twitter.com/rM6XgLZMB1 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) July 15, 2025

At the top of the MSNBC host’s message, he shared that this is a new beginning for Trump and his turn against his political party.

“For the first time, you are going to hear the words ‘Trump’ and ‘stupid’ in the same sentence, but not in the order you might expect … It is a historic turn for Donald Trump. It is a brand new use of the word stupid by Donald Trump, and it is the most important Trump usage of the word stupid ever,” O’Donnell said. “No one insults the intelligence of Trump voters more than Donald Trump. No one thinks less of the intellectual capacity of Trump voters than Donald Trump, and he has always proved that in the way he pathologically lies directly to them about things that they know are not true. Donald Trump has always thought that he can do that to his supporters, because he believes that they are not … That was his word for Republicans who have been religiously devoted to him, who think of him as chosen by God. Donald Trump turned on those Republicans.”

