Rosie O’Donnell Hits Back at ‘Dangerous Old Soulless’ Donald Trump: ‘Ur a Bad Joke’

Rosie O’Donnell fired off a response to Donald Trump after the president said he’s considering revoking her American citizenship Saturday. The actress described Trump as “a dangerous old soulless man with dementia who lacks empathy compassion and basic humanity” and concluded, “ur a bad joke who cant form a coherent sentence” via two posts shared on Instagram the same day.

“The president of the USA has always hated the fact that i see him for who he is – a criminal con man sexual abusing liar out to harm our nation to serve himself,

O’Donnell wrote in the first post. “This is why I moved to Ireland – he is a dangerous old soulless man with dementia who lacks empathy compassion and basic humanity – I stand in direct opposition all he represents.”

“So do millions of others,” she continued. “U gonna deport all who stand against ur evil tendencies – ur a bad joke who cant form a coherent sentence.”

The second featured a photo of Trump and Jeffrey Epstein. “Hey donald –

you’re rattled again?” she captioned the picture. “18 years later and I still live rent-free in that collapsing brain of yours. You call me a threat to humanity – but I’m everything you fear: a loud woman a queer woman a mother who tells the truth an american who got out of the country b4 u set it ablaze.”

“You build walls – I build a life for my autistic kid in a country where decency still exists. You crave loyalty – I teach my children to question power. You sell fear on golf courses – I make art about surviving trauma. You lie, you steal, you degrade – I nurture, I create, I persist. You are everything that is wrong with America,” O’Donnell continued.

“And I’m everything you hate about what’s still right with it. You want to revoke my citizenship? go ahead and try, king joffrey with a tangerine spray tan. I’m not yours to silence i never was 🇮🇪 rosie.”

“Because of the fact that Rosie O’Donnell is not in the best interests of our Great Country, I am giving serious consideration to taking away her Citizenship,” Trump wrote via Truth Social Saturday morning. “She is a Threat to Humanity, and should remain in the wonderful Country of Ireland, if they want her. GOD BLESS AMERICA!”

In March O’Donnell revealed she had traded the United States for Ireland in response to Trump’s reelection. In a video that lasted nearly 10 minutes, O’Donnell explained that she is also attempting to obtain Irish citizenship.

O’Donnell and Trump have been on the outs for 20 years. In 2006, O’Donnell criticized Trump for being the “moral authority” surrounding the case of the year’s Miss Usa, Tara Conner, who was accused of underage drinking and drug use.

“He annoys me on a multitude of levels. [He] left the first wife, had an affair, left the second wife, had an affair, had kids both times, but he’s the moral compass for 20-year-olds in America,” she said at the time.