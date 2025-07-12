Donald Trump Threatens to Revoke Rosie O’Donnell’s American Citizenship

Donald Trump is so disgruntled by Rosie O’Donnell that he has now threatened to revoke her citizenship. “Because of the fact that Rosie O’Donnell is not in the best interests of our Great Country, I am giving serious consideration to taking away her Citizenship,” Trump wrote via Truth Social Saturday.

“She is a Threat to Humanity, and should remain in the wonderful Country of Ireland, if they want her. GOD BLESS AMERICA!”

O’Donnell appeared to reply to Trump’s post later Saturday when she collaborated on a video post from another account on Instagram. “Celebrities have enough from @potus Who will go to europe next?” the video’s caption read. “@rosie a warm welcome in europe. I hope you find your luck here ❤️.”

The pair have a notoriously frosty relationship that dates back to at least 2006, when O’Donnell criticized Trump for being the “moral authority” surrounding the case of the year’s Miss Usa, Tara Conner, who was accused of underage drinking and drug use.

“He annoys me on a multitude of levels. [He] left the first wife, had an affair, left the second wife, had an affair, had kids both times, but he’s the moral compass for 20-year-olds in America,” she said at the time.

In March O’Donnell revealed she had traded the United States for Ireland in response to Trump’s reelection. In a video that lasted nearly 10 minutes, O’Donnell explained that she is also attempting to obtain Irish citizenship.

“It has been heartbreaking to see what is happening over there politically and hard for me personally as well,” O’Donnell said.

She added, “When you know it is safe for all citizens to have equal rights there in America, that’s when we will consider coming back.”

O’Donnell also said she made the move in mid-January.

“I encourage everyone to stand up, to use their voice, to protest, to demand that we follow the constitution in our country, and not a king and not a man and we don’t have cruelty as part of our governing style,” O’Donnell added.

She concluded, “Protect your sanity as much as you can, and try not to swim in the chaos, if possible. But I know it’s nearly impossible when you’re there in the middle of it.”

One month later O’Donnell admitted she has “no regrets” about the move, primarily because the first 100 days of Trump’s second presidency were worse than she feared.

“It’s as bad as they promised, and even a little bit worse, and it’s been heartbreaking and personally, very, very sad to watch,” she said.