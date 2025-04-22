Rosie O’Donnell Says Trump’s 2nd Term Is ‘Even a Little Bit Worse’ Than She Feared: ‘It’s Been Heartbreaking’

Rosie O’Donnell said on Tuesday that she has “no regrets” about moving to Ireland because of Trump’s reelection and that his second term has been “as bad as they promised and even a little bit worse.”

She told CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer, “I knew after reading project 2025 that if Trump got in, it was time for me and my nonbinary child to leave the country.”

O’Donnell added that watching the first 100 days of Trump’s second term unfold has been heartbreaking.

“It’s as bad as they promised, and even a little bit worse, and it’s been heartbreaking and personally, very, very sad to watch,” she said. O’Donnell added that she knew if Trump were to implement the things laid out in the Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025, “we were going to be in big trouble.”

She also talked about her new documentary,“Unleashing Hope: The Power of Service Dogs for Children with Autism” about a service dog named Kuma who greatly helped her child Clay, who has autism.

CNN asked her to comment on controversial remarks by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr, who said recently that autistic children “will never pay taxes, they’ll never hold a job, they’ll never play baseball, they’ll never write a poem. I’ll never go out on a date. Many of them will never use a toilet unassisted.”

He later clarified that he was talking about a “small subset” of people with severe autism.

“I think it’s very disrespectful. I think it’s disgraceful, and I think he is wholly unqualified to be the head of Health and Human Services,” O’Donnell weighed in. She described Trump’s cabinet picks as “his vision of a reality show government” with “not the most qualified people available.”

O’Donnell added, “To think that [Kennedy’s] family is the one that created the Special Olympics, and he would go on with such disgraceful, dehumanizing remarks, is absolutely deplorable, and I feel he should resign or be released from his position.”

O’Donnell also said that she found out about the service dogs program thanks to Lyle Menendez: The former talk show host has been advocating for the release of him and his brother Erik from prison.