Rachel Maddow Says Tanking Tesla Stock May Give Elon Musk Excuse He Needs to Exit White House | Video

Rachel Maddow thinks Tesla’s plunging values might be the excuse Elon Musk needs to exit his contentious role in the Trump administration.

Nearly a month ago, President Donald Trump denied a report that Musk was on his way out — although it’s since appeared as though he has limited Musk’s access or, as with the unpopular tariffs driving the market down, flat-out ignored Musk’s suggestions.

Citing The Washington Post’s Tuesday report about the past few “punishing” months for Musk’s Tesla brand with a 44% dive in 2025 so far, Maddow said that Tuesday’s upcoming first-quarter report “doesn’t look like it’s going to be good … and that may give [Musk] the business excuse he’s been looking for to get out of D.C.”

The MSNBC host then recapped all the ways that Musk’s time as head of the Department of Government Efficiency has gone wrong, calling DOGE “a mix of embarrassment for its errors” that has caused “confusion, horror and anger for the damage it’s done to the U.S. government, with virtually nothing positive to show for it.”

She also noted that if DOGE was really about cutting government spending, it has “completely failed” since Trump is now spending more than President Joe Biden.

“Then there were Musk’s cocky assertions about 150-year-olds receiving Social Security — which were immediately debunked and showed he just didn’t understand the data. That’s pretty embarrassing for someone whose whole brand is, ‘Look how smart I am,’” Maddow continued.

She further cited Rolling Stone’s report that Musk “appears to be high all the time” and that he’s “possibly the most annoying person on the planet.”

Also on the list of failed Musk projects: the spectacularly bad showing of the candidate he endorsed for Wisconsin state Supreme Court race.

“His candidate lost by double-digits. The election was widely seen as a referendum on Elon Musk,” Maddow added. “Then Musk took a loud, public stance against Trump’s tariffs. Trump ignored it. The tariffs remained — along with their disastrous implications for Musk’s car company.”

The pundit also mentioned how the billionaire’s “five things you did last week” program for government employees is being ignored. “Musk no longer seems to have the juice to do anything about it. He doesn’t appear to be running much of anything, let alone swinging an axe over federal workers,” she said.

“All that, on top of the massive public revulsion at his role in the Trump administration and in American politics, has made the Tesla brand toxic — not to mention Musk’s own personal brand,” Maddow concluded.