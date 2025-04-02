Trump White House Denies Reports That Elon Musk’s DOGE Days Are Over

The White House denied claims that Elon Musk would exit his role heading the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE.

A Wednesday Politico report stated that President Donald Trump told his inner circle that the tech billionaire will step down from his current position before his 130-day mandate as a special government employee is up in late May. ABC also reported that the Tesla owner would leave his government position ahead of schedule. However, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt shot down those reports.

“Elon Musk and President Trump have both publicly stated that Elon will depart from public service as a special government employee when his incredible work at DOGE is complete,” she said.

The SpaceX CEO led efforts to cut government funding and reshape the federal bureaucracy through DOGE. Musk publicly stated that he will stay on with the government body until his work is complete. On Fox News’ “Special Report with Bret Baier” last week the tech billionaire said he was confident he would finish most of his stated aim of cutting $1 trillion in federal spending by his 130-day deadline.

The DOGE website says that the department has saved an estimated $140 billion as of April 2, only 14% of the $1 trillion that Musk claimed to cut in his first 130 days.

DOGE’s mandate is set to continue to July 4, 2026, but several of Musk’s colleagues have not said whether or not they would leave the initiative with the top-dog, who was the mind behind the government overhaul.

Publicly, President Trump has been nothing but positive about Musk’s efforts, touting him as a “patriot” and calling his work “revolutionary.”