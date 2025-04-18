‘The Daily Show’ Scoffs at RFK Jr. ‘Pretending to Study’ Autism Causes: ‘We All Know You’re Going to Blame Vaccines’ | Video

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says he and his team will find what causes autism by September, but “The Daily Show” host Ronny Chieng is pretty sure that the Secretary of Health and Human Services is just going to blame the same thing he always does. So, on Thursday night, the Comedy Central host wondered why Kennedy is even “pretending to study” it.

Playing back footage of RFK Jr. promising his September deadline, Chieng first laughed at how “quick and very specific” the answer was.

“I mean, I ordered a couch that isn’t going to come by then,” he joked. “But good to know when I’m watching the ‘Wicked’ sequel this fall, I can focus on the plot instead of wondering what causes autism.”

Getting a bit more angry, Chieng questioned the whole process itself, noting that Kennedy has likely already decided on a cause.

“I mean, why are you even pretending to study it? We all know you’re going to blame vaccines, OK?” he scoffed. “This whole thing is more rigged than a Golf Championship at Mar-a-Lago.”

At that, an image popped up of Donald Trump winning one of his own tournaments, something he loudly bragged about after it happened.

As further proof of Kennedy not taking autism seriously, Chieng pointed out that the man chosen to lead the research team is David Geier. For those unfamiliar, Geier is a previously discredited vaccine skeptic and has faced fines for practicing medicine without a license.

“You know when commercials say nine out of 10 doctors agree? This is the 10th doctor,” Chieng joked. “I mean, this guy looks like the reason second opinions were invented.”

You can watch the full segment from “The Daily Show” in the video above.