Trevor Noah to Host Grammys for 6th and Final Time

Trevor Noah will perform his Grammys swan song next month as he hosts the music awards show for the sixth and final time, CBS announced on Tuesday.

“I am beyond thrilled to welcome Trevor Noah back to host the Grammys for his sixth, and sadly, final time,” executive producer Ben Winston said in a statement. “He’s been the most phenomenal host of the show. He’s so smart, so funny, and such a true fan of the artists and music. His impact on the show has been truly spectacular, and we can’t wait to do it together one last time.”

The 2026 Grammy Awards will air Sunday, Feb. 1, on CBS and Paramount+. The awards show will then move to ABC, Hulu and Disney+ next year.

The former “Daily Show” host began his Grammys tenure in 2021 and has held onto the duties ever since. He has also earned three Grammy nominations for Best Comedy Album throughout his career and is currently up for Best Audio Book, Narration & Storytelling Recording for “Into the Uncut Grass.”

The 68th Annual Grammy Awards will be produced by Fulwell 73 Productions for The Recording Academy, with EPs Ben Winston, Raj Kapoor, Jesse Collins and Trevor Noah.