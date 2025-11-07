2026 Grammy Nominations: Kendrick Lamar Leads With 9, Lady Gaga, Jack Antonoff Close Behind

The 2026 Grammy Awards nominations were announced Friday morning — with superstar talent unveiling the competition for the most coveted categories.

Kendrick Lamar emerged as the most nominated artist, with nine, bringing his career total nominations to 66. He landed nods in the top three categories: Record and Song of the Year for his collab with SZA, “luther,” and Album of the Year for “GNX.”

Lady Gaga, Jack Antonoff and Cirkut came in second place with seven nods each, while Bad Bunny, Sabrina Carpenter, Leon Thomas and Serban Ghenea all earned six apiece. Bad Bunny, who will perform the halftime show at the 2026 Super Bowl, is now the first Spanish-language artist to earn nominations in the three top categories. Carpenter and Gaga also landed noms in the top three.

In the hip-hop categories, Doechii, Clipse and Tyler, the Creator tied for five nominations each.

Continuing its glory run, the animated film “KPop Demon Hunters” found favor with Grammy voters, its showstopper “Golden” picking up four nods, including Song of the Year.

The nominees across all 95 categories were revealed shortly after the live stream hosted by The Recording Academy, with CEO Harvey Mason Jr. kicking things off.

The main show nominees were announced by Chappell Roan, Doechii, Sabrina Carpenter, Karol G, Lizzo, Sam Smith, Brandi Carlile, Nicole Scherzinger, Mumford & Sons, CeCe Winans, David Foster, Angélique Kidjo, Gayle King, Jon Batiste, Masaki Koike, Little Big Town and The Osbournes.

The eligibility window for this February’s ceremony was Aug. 31, 2024, through Aug. 30, 2025. (Taylor Swift’s “The Life of a Showgirl” did not make the cutoff.)

Trevor Noah hosts the 68th Annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 1, 2026, streaming live on Paramount+ and CBS. Check out the nominees, below:

Best New Artist

Olivia Dean

KATSEYE

The Marias

Addison Rae

sombr

Leon Thomas

Alex Warren

Lola Young

Song of the Year

“Abracadabra” – Lady Gaga

“Anxiety” – Doechii

“APT.” – Rosé and Bruno Mars

“DtMF” – Bad Bunny

“Golden” – “KPop Demon Hunters”

“luther” – Kendrick Lamar and SZA

“Manchild” – Sabrina Carpenter

“Wildflower” – Billie Eilish

Record of the Year

“DtMF” – Bad Bunny

“Manchild” – Sabrina Carpenter

“Anxiety” – Doechii

“Wildflower” – Billie Eilish

“Abracadabra” – Lady Gaga

“luther” – Kendrick Lamar and SZA

“The Subway” – Chappell Roan

“APT.” – Rosé and Bruno Mars

Album of the Year

“Debí Tirar Más Fotos” – Bad Bunny

“SWAG” – Justin Bieber

“Man’s Best Friend” – Sabrina Carpenter

“Let God Sort Em Out” – Clipse, Pusha T and Malice

“Mayhem” – Lady Gaga

“GNX” – Kendrick Lamar

“Mutt” – Leon Thomas

“Chromakopia” – Tyler, the Creator

Pop Vocal Album

“SWAG” – Justin Bieber

“Man’s Best Friend” – Sabrina Carpenter

“Something Beautiful” – Miley Cyrus

“Mayhem” – Lady Gaga

“I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2)” – Teddy Swims

Pop Solo Performance

“Daisies” – Justin Bieber

“Manchild” – Sabrina Carpenter

“Disease” – Lady Gaga

“The Subway” – Chappell Roan

“Messy” – Lola Young

Pop Duo/Group Performance

“Defying Gravity” – Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande (“Wicked”)

“Golden” – EJAE, Audrey Nuna and REI AMI (“KPop Demon Hunters”)

“Gabriela” – KATSEYE

“APT.” – Rosé and Bruno Mars

“30 for 30” – SZA and Kendrick Lamar

Dance Pop Recording

“Bluest Flame” – Selena Gomez and benny blanco

“Abracadabra” – Lady Gaga

“Midnight Sun” – Zara Larsson

“Just Keep Watching” – Tate McRae (“F1”)

“Illegal” – PinkPantheress

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Dan Auerbach

Cirkut

Dijon

Blake Mills

Sounwave

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Amy Allen

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Tobias Jesso Jr.

Laura Veltz

Best Rock Performance

“U Should Not Be Doing That” — Amyl and the Sniffers

“The Emptiness Machine” — Linkin Park

“Never Enough” — Turnstile

“Mirtazapine” — Hayley Williams

“Changes (Live From Villa Park) Back to the Beginning” — Yungblud Featuring Nuno Bettencourt, Frank Bello, Adam Wakeman, II

Best Rock Song

“As Alive as You Need Me to Be” – Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, songwriters (Nine Inch Nails)

“Caramel” – Vessel1 & Vessel2, songwriters (Sleep Token)

“Glum” – Daniel James & Hayley Williams, songwriters (Hayley Williams)

“Never Enough” – Daniel Fang, Franz Lyons, Pat McCrory, Meg Mills & Brendan Yates, songwriters (Turnstile)

“Zombie” – Dominic Harrison & Matt Schwartz, songwriters (Yungblud)

Best Rock Album

“Private Music” — Deftones

“I Quit” — Haim

“From Zero” — Linkin Park

“Never Enough” — Turnstile

“Idols” — Yungblud

Best Alternative Music Performance

“Everything Is Peaceful Love” — Bon Iver

“Alone” — The Cure

“Seein’ Stars” — Turnstile

“Mangetout” — Wet Leg

“Parachute” — Hayley Williams

Best Alternative Music Album

“Sable, Fable” – Bon Iver

“Songs of a Lost World” – The Cure

“Don’t Tap the Glass “– Tyler, the Creator

“Moisturizer” – Wet Leg

“Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party” – Hayley Williams

Best R&B Performance

“Yukon” – Justin Bieber

“It Depends” – Chris Brown Featuring Bryson Tiller

“Folded” – Kehlani

“Mutt (Live From NPR’s Tiny Desk)” – Leon Thomas

“Heart of a Woman” – Summer Walker

Best R&B Song

“Folded” — Darius Dixson, Andre Harris, Kehlani Parrish, Donovan Knight, Don Mills, Khris Riddick-Tynes & Dawit Kamal Wilson, songwriters (Kehlani)

“Heart of a Woman” — David Bishop & Summer Walker, songwriters (Summer Walker)

“It Depends” — Nico Baran, Chris Brown, Ant Clemons, Ephrem Lopez Jr., Ryan Press, Bryson Tiller, Elliott Trent & Dewain Whitmore Jr., songwriters (Chris Brown Featuring Bryson Tiller)

“Overqualified” — James John Abrahart Jr & Durand Bernarr, songwriters (Durand Bernarr)

“Yes It Is” — Jariuce Banks, Lazaro Andres Camejo, Mike Hector, Peter Lee Johnson, Rodney Jones Jr., Ali Prawl & Leon Thomas, songwriters (Leon Thomas)

Best R&B Album

“Beloved” — Giveon

“Why Not More?” — Coco Jones

“The Crown” — Ledisi

“Escape Room” — Teyana Taylor

“Mur” — Leon Thomas

Best Rap Performance

“Outside” — Cardi B

“Chains & Whips” — Clipse, Pusha T & Malice Featuring Kendrick Lamar and

Pharrell Williams

“Anxiety” — Doechii

“TV Off” — Kendrick Lamar Featuring Lefty Gunplay

“Darling, I” — Tyler, the Creator Featuring Teezo Touchdown

Best Rap Song

“Anxiety” — Jaylah Hickmon, songwriter (Doechii)

“The Birds Don’t Sing” — Gene Elliott Thornton Jr., Terrence Thornton, Pharrell

Williams & Stevie Wonder, songwriters (Clipse, Pusha T & Malice Featuring John Legend & Voices of Fire)

“Sticky” — Aaron Bolton, Dudley Alexander Duverne, Gloria Woods, Dwayne Carter, Jr., Janae Wherry, Tyler Okonma & Rex Zamor, songwriters (Tyler, the Creator Featuring GloRilla, Sexyy Red & Lil Wayne)

“TGIF” — Lucas Alegria, Dillon Brophy, Yakki Davis, Gloria Woods, Jess Jackson, Ronnie Jackson, Mario Mims & Jorge M. Taveras, songwriters (GloRilla)

“TV Off” —Jack Antonoff, Larry Jayy, Kendrick Lamar, Dijon McFarlane, Sean Momberger, Mark Anthony Spears & Kamasi Washington, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar

Featuring Lefty Gunplay)

Best Rap Album

“Let God Sort Em Out” – Clipse, Pusha T & Malice

“Glorious” – GloRilla

“God Does Like Ugly” – JID

“GNX” – Kendrick Lamar

“Chromakopia” – Tyler, the Creator

Best Country Solo Performance

“Nose on the Grindstone” – Tyler Childers

“Good News” – Shaboozey

“Bad as I Used to Be [From “F1 The Movie”]”

“I Never Lie” – Zach Top

“Somewhere Over Laredo” – Lainey Wilson

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

“A Song to Sing” — Miranda Lambert And Chris Stapleton

“Trailblazer” — Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson

“Love Me Like You Used to Do” — Margo Price & Tyler Childers

“Amen” — Shaboozey & Jelly Roll

“Honky Tonk Hall of Fame” — George Strait, Chris Stapleton

Best Country Song

“Bitin’ List” — Tyler Childers, songwriter (Tyler Childers)

“Good News” — Michael Ross Pollack, Sam Elliot Roman & Jacob Torrey, songwriters (Shaboozey)

“I Never Lie” — Carson Chamberlain, Tim Nichols & Zach Top, songwriters (Zach Top)

“Somewhere Over Laredo” — Andy Albert, Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson & Lainey Wilson, songwriters (Lainey Wilson)

“A Song to Sing” — Jenee Fleenor, Jesse Frasure, Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton)

Check out the full list of 2026 Grammy Awards nominations, here.