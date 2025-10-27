TheWrap Nabs 17 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Award Noms, Including Best Website, Journalist of the Year

The 2025 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards recognized TheWrap Monday with 17 nominations, including Best Entertainment Website, Online Journalist of the Year for senior film reporter Drew Taylor and Entertainment Blog for Founder and Editor-in-Chief Sharon Waxman’s WaxWord, which won in the category last year.
Other standout nominations going into the 18th annual ceremony from the L.A. Press Club include senior TV writer Kayla Cobb double-nominated in the Business, TV/Streaming category and Umberto Gonzalez and Sharon Knolle’s investigative report, “‘It’s All One Giant Charade’: Steroids and Hollywood’s Drive for Super(hero)-Perfection,” being double-nominated in the Investigative Reporting category and for the David Robb Investigative $5,000 Cash Prize.
Read the full list of TheWrap nominees below:
- Online Journalist of the Year: Drew Taylor
- Film Critic (Under 1,000 Words): William Bibbiani
- Hard News, Film: Drew Taylor for “Animated Films Dominate the Box Office, So Why Aren’t Their Directors Allowed Into the DGA?”
- Hard News, TV: Kayla Cobb for “Why Adult Animation Might Be Saving TV”
- Soft News, Film: Alexei Barrionuevo for “Hollywood Workers Grapple for a Foothold in an Industry at a Crossroads”
- Soft News, TV/Streaming: Lucas Manfredi for ‘The White Lotus’ Halo Effect Blooms for Tourism and Local Economies”
- Business, Film: Sharon Waxman for “Moguls Take Aim at Zaslav’s Vision of WBD as Company Splits: ‘It Was a Failure’”
- Business, TV/Streaming:
- Kayla Cobb and Adam Chitwood for “Kids TV Is Dead, Long Live Kids TV”
- Kayla Cobb and Tess Patton for “Why a Half-a-Trillion-Dollar Creator Economy Is Just the Beginning”
- Investigative Reporting: Umberto Gonzalez and Sharon Knolle for “‘It’s All One Giant Charade’: Steroids and Hollywood’s Drive for Super(hero)-Perfection”
- Diversity in the TV/Streaming Industry: Raquel Harris for “With DEI Rollbacks, the Business of Hollywood May Take a Hit”
- Personality Profile, Music Industry: Richard Stellar for “Music Beyond the ‘Silo’: Composer Atli Örvarsson’s Emotional Connection to the Apple Series”
- Film Feature, Filmmakers: Drew Taylor for “‘Midnight Rider’ Director Randall Miller Breaks His Silence on the Deadly Set Accident That Sent Him to Prison | Exclusive”
- Commentary/Analysis/Trend, TV: Brian Lowry for “For CBS and ‘60 Minutes,’ It’s a Slow-Motion Saturday Night Massacre”
- Entertainment Website: TheWrap staff for TheWrap.com
- Entertainment Blog by an Individual or Group Tied to an Organization: Sharon Waxman for WaxWord
- The David Robb Investigative $5,000 Cash Prize — Any Platform: Umberto Gonzalez and Sharon Knolle for “‘It’s All One Giant Charade’: Steroids and Hollywood’s Drive for Super(hero)-Perfection”
The National Entertainment Journalism Awards were founded in 2008 to recognize the work of U.S.-based entertainment reporters and editors. The awards also includes theater, film and television critics across print, radio, TV and online. TheWrap is often a presence at this awards show, and its seven first-place wins last year marked a high following the two won in 2023.