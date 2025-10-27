TheWrap Nabs 17 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Award Noms, Including Best Website, Journalist of the Year

The 2025 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards recognized TheWrap Monday with 17 nominations, including Best Entertainment Website, Online Journalist of the Year for senior film reporter Drew Taylor and Entertainment Blog for Founder and Editor-in-Chief Sharon Waxman’s WaxWord, which won in the category last year.

Other standout nominations going into the 18th annual ceremony from the L.A. Press Club include senior TV writer Kayla Cobb double-nominated in the Business, TV/Streaming category and Umberto Gonzalez and Sharon Knolle’s investigative report, “‘It’s All One Giant Charade’: Steroids and Hollywood’s Drive for Super(hero)-Perfection,” being double-nominated in the Investigative Reporting category and for the David Robb Investigative $5,000 Cash Prize.

Read the full list of TheWrap nominees below:

The National Entertainment Journalism Awards were founded in 2008 to recognize the work of U.S.-based entertainment reporters and editors. The awards also includes theater, film and television critics across print, radio, TV and online. TheWrap is often a presence at this awards show, and its seven first-place wins last year marked a high following the two won in 2023.