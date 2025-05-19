For CBS and ’60 Minutes,’ It’s a Slow-Motion Saturday Night Massacre

The resignation of CBS News chief Wendy McMahon continues the exodus as parent Paramount faces a seemingly no-win scenario in trying to mollify Trump

"60 Minutes" (CBS)

It’s never particularly flattering to be compared to Richard Nixon in the throes of Watergate, but watching events unfold at CBS News — with President Wendy McMahon as the latest resignation and other abrupt exits as parent Paramount Global casts about for someone to perform extremely unsavory tasks — brings to mind what came to be known as Nixon’s Saturday Night Massacre.

For those in need of a refresher course, Nixon decided he wanted to oust Watergate Special Prosecutor Archibald Cox, ordering Attorney General Elliot Richardson and Deputy Attorney General William Ruckelshaus to fire him. Both men refused and resigned, before then-Solicitor General Robert Bork (later unsuccessfully nominated to the Supreme Court) agreed to carry out the firing, unleashing a firestorm that eventually led to calls for Nixon’s impeachment and his resignation.

Brian Lowry

