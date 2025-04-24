Letter to Shari Redstone: You’re Conflating the Antisemitism Fight With Press Freedom, and You Will Lose Both 

If Redstone is not careful, her efforts will backfire and undermine the credibility of her CBS News division 

Sharon Waxman
Shari Redstone attends Paramount Pictures & DreamWorks Pictures host the premiere of "Ghost in the Shell" at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on March 29, 2017 in New York City.
Shari Redstone attends Paramount Pictures & DreamWorks Pictures host the premiere of "Ghost in the Shell" (Credit: Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

There is nothing more important to Shari Redstone at this moment in time than her fight against rising antisemitism. I know because she’s told me. I know because she said so just this week. 

“I’ve been fighting racism and antisemitism for a long time, but after Oct. 7, it became my life,” the executive chairwoman of Paramount Global said at a screening for a heart-rending new documentary, “Children of October 7,” airing on Paramount+ and one of her networks, MTV. “It became the most important thing that I can do with my time — that I can teach my children, that I can bring people together to not just watch this movie but to share this with people they know, to tell the truth, to tell the stories.”

Sharon Waxman

Sharon Waxman

Sharon Waxman, is the founder, CEO and Editor in Chief of TheWrap. She is an award-winning journalist and best-selling author, and was a Hollywood correspondent for The New York Times. Twitter: @sharonwaxman

Comments