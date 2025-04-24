Letter to Shari Redstone: You’re Conflating the Antisemitism Fight With Press Freedom, and You Will Lose Both 

There is nothing more important to Shari Redstone at this moment in time than her fight against rising antisemitism. I know because she’s told me. I know because she said so just this week.

“I’ve been fighting racism and antisemitism for a long time, but after Oct. 7, it became my life,” the executive chairwoman of Paramount Global said at a screening for a heart-rending new documentary, “Children of October 7,” airing on Paramount+ and one of her networks, MTV. “It became the most important thing that I can do with my time — that I can teach my children, that I can bring people together to not just watch this movie but to share this with people they know, to tell the truth, to tell the stories.”