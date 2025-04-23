CBS News in Turmoil Over ‘Perfect Storm’ of ‘60 Minutes’ and Redstone Pressure to Settle With Trump

The exit of “60 Minutes” executive producer Bill Owens in the face of Trump administration pressure has roiled CBS News and alarmed journalists, fueling speculation about where the organization goes from here, especially if there are further concessions to clear the path to parent Paramount Global’s merger with Skydance Media.

Although she refused to discuss the specific situation at “60 Minutes,” Paramount Chairman Shari Redstone didn’t help matters Tuesday night, when she told TheWrap at an event in New York that freedom of the press involves “telling both sides of the story, giving the facts, not giving opinions.