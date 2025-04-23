‘60 Minutes’ Chief Bill Owens Held Back Tears During Staff Meeting Over Resignation: ‘I Am the Corporation’s Problem’ | Report

Legendary “60 Minutes” executive producer Bill Owens fought back tears while announcing his forced resignation from the news program in a staff meeting Tuesday, according to audio obtained by Oliver Darcy’s “Status” newsletter. Journalistic stalwart of the program Lesley Stahl was in attendance while Anderson Cooper called in from Rome while reporting on Pope Francis’ death.

Owens was seen struggling through emotions when he gathered staff at CBS’ Manhattan offices to announce his departure. He said it had become evident he had become a “problem” to CBS and Paramount.

“So an email is going to go out now that says I’m leaving,” he said. “It’s clear that I’ve become the problem. I am the corporation’s problem.”

The beloved producer said he hoped his departure would “be a moment for the corporation to take a hard look at itself and its relationship with us.” He added that this is the time for the “60 Minutes” staff to stay and continue the work they are known for.

“People have asked, should we walk out? No. The opposite,” Owens said. “I really, really, really believe that this will create a moment where the corporation will have to think about the way we operate, the way we’ve always operated, and allow us to operate like that.”

Owens – who worked at CBS News for 37 years, 24 of which were spent at “60 Minutes” – announced his resignation citing that he lost the ability to make independent decisions as the network and parent company Paramount battle a $20 billion lawsuit with President Donald Trump.

“My 60 Minutes priorities have always been clear. Maybe not smart, but clear. Over the past months, it has also become clear that I would not be allowed to run the show as I have always run it,” Owens wrote in a Tuesday memo to staff, reviewed by TheWrap. “To make independent decisions based on what was right for ’60 Minutes,’ right for the audience. So, having defended this show — and what we stand for – from every angle, over time with everything I could, I am stepping aside so the show can move forward. The show is too important to the country, it has to continue, just not with me as the executive producer.”

Owens’ resignation came following heightened attention from Paramount chief Shari Redstone, who “sought to know which upcoming ’60 Minutes’ stories were about President Donald Trump” in recent days, according to a Semafor report that published late Tuesday.