Grammy Awards to Move From CBS to Disney in 2027 With 10-Year Streaming and Broadcast Deal

The Grammys are headed from CBS to Disney in a historic streaming deal.

After CBS served as the Grammys’ broadcast home for 54 consecutive years when accounting for the upcoming 2025 and ’26 ceremonies, the awards will move to Disney beginning in 2027.

The Grammys will exclusively simulcast on ABC, Hulu and Disney+ from 2027 through 2036 as part of the new 10-year deal between Disney and the Recording Academy, the companies announced Wednesday. Disney now becomes the first new home for the Grammys in 50 years after CBS and the Grammys set a record for the longest broadcast partnership for an awards show in TV history.

As part of the deal, the Recording Academy will also produce Grammys-branded music specials and programming that will air across Disney’s platforms. In the first year of the agreement, in 2027, ABC will air the Grammy awards, the Oscars and will also serve as home for Super Bowl LXI.

“As The Walt Disney Company combines forces with The Recording Academy to open this exciting new chapter in the history of the Grammys, we do so with pride and gratitude,” Disney Entertainment co-chairman Dana Walden said in a statement. “Live events have never been more important to our culture and industry, and we just acquired one of the crown jewels, adding to our portfolio of world-class programming across all genres.”

It’s worth noting that while ABC will broadcast both the Grammys and the Oscars, only the Grammys will live stream across Hulu and Disney+ as the Oscars contract, which was most recently re-upped in 2016 through 2028, does not include a streaming component. It’s likely that the next contract extension for the Oscars will involve a live stream as well as broadcast element. The current Emmys deal, which was inked in 2018 and sees the TV ceremony rotating through the major broadcast networks through 2026, also doesn’t include a streaming element, though it’s likely the next deal would include it.

“We are completely thrilled to be bringing The Grammys and other new music programming to the Disney ecosystem,” Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said. “We are grateful to our long-standing partners at CBS and now honored to be joining with Disney, an iconic company where creators have always been at the forefront. This partnership represents another important milestone in the Academy’s transformation and growth, and strengthens our ability to fulfill our mission of uplifting and serving music people around the world.”

The Grammys will air on CBS through 2026 in alignment with their 10-year deal extension with CBS, which was inked in 2016, before moving to Disney platforms in 2027.