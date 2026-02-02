The Best Moments From the 2026 Grammy Awards

Another Grammys year down, and once again it was one heck of a show. From performances that had us cuttin’ a rug to highly anticipated Grammy returns, we’re here to take you down memory lane with the best moments of the night.

Music’s biggest night was filled with unforgettable performances, including the return of the Grammys’ Best New Artist performance segment, along with political call-to-action moments and inspirational speeches that took everyone to church.

Plus, Trevor Noah absolutely slayed — yes, as the ringleader, but also as the comedic genius we’ve always known him to be. Throughout the night, Noah didn’t hold back, throwing jokey jabs at the Trump administration, the Kendrick Lamar vs. Drake drama and more.

There’s a lot to talk about, so let’s just go ahead and dive into the best moments from the 68th Annual Grammy Awards.

Olivia Dean, Alex Warren, KATSEYE (Getty Images) Best New Artists Performance Segment We haven’t stopped thinking about the Best New Artist segment, which the Grammys introduced last year. This time around, folks at the ceremony — and at home — jumped out of their seats as KATSEYE danced the surface off the stage with their hit “Gnarly,” Leon Thomas rocked the mic with his banger “Mutt,” and Alex Warren had the room singing right along as he performed “Ordinary.” Olivia Dean, Lola Young, The Marías and SOMBR also joined in to show off their musical talents Sunday night, and it was nothing short of a great time.

Trevor Noah hosting the 2026 Grammy Awards (Getty Images) Trevor Noah Takes His Sixth and Final Bow as Host From jokingly teasing Kendrick Lamar about his high-profile beef with Drake, to throwing shade at the Trump administration and CBS, Trevor was an all-around sharp and nimble host, closing out the awards ceremony for his sixth and final time.

Justin Bieber performing at the 2026 Grammys (Getty Images) Justin Bieber Makes Grammys Return After four years, Justin Bieber returned to the stage Sunday night for his first major televised performance and Grammys comeback. Wearing boxer shorts with his guitar swinging by his side, he sang his heart out while performing his hit “Yukon.”

Bad Bunny at the 2026 Grammy Awards (Getty Images) Bad Bunny Calls For Americans to Hate Less and Love More While taking home the Grammy Award for Best Música Urbana Album for “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS,” the Super Bowl LX headliner first urged the removal of ICE officers amid ongoing unrest in the U.S. “Before I say thanks to God, I’m going to say, ICE OUT. So let’s kind of calm the weather,” he said. “Yeah, we’re not savage, we’re not animals, we’re not aliens. We are human, and we are American.” He went on to say that the only emotion capable of canceling out hatred is love, calling on Americans to spread more peace and compassion toward one another. “I know it’s tough not to hate these days, and I was thinking sometimes we get …—I don’t know how to say that in English—the hate gets more powerful with more hate. The only thing that is more powerful than hate is love,” He continued: “So we need to be different. If we fight, we have to do it with love. Yeah, we don’t hate them. We love our people. We love our family. And that’s the way to do it—with love. Don’t forget that.”

Jellyroll at the 2026 Grammy Awards (Getty Images) Jellyroll Gets Political While Taking the Grammys to Church During Acceptance Speech The Grammys debuted a new country music category, Best Contemporary Country Album, on Sunday, with Jelly Roll becoming the first winner in the category’s history. During his speech, he took time to thank God for his honors that night and shared his belief that God is not a political or partisan figure. “Jesus is for everybody,” Jelly Roll exclaimed as he took home the gold. “Jesus is not owned by one political party. Jesus is not own by no music label. Jesus is Jesus and anyone can have a relationship with Him. I love you, Lord!”

Trevor Noah and Bad Bunny at the 2026 Grammys (Getty Images) Trevor Noah Gets Bad Bunny to Break His Contractual Agreement for the Super Bowl As we all know, Bad Bunny is set to headline Super Bowl LX next week, but Trevor Noah gave fans a taste of what to expect on Feb. 8. However, the singer-rapper said he was barred from performing at the Grammys due to a contractual obligation. Throughout the night, Noah tried to get Bad Bunny to break his agreement, and eventually he gave in when the host started singing the lyrics to “DtMF.” Unable to resist, Bad Bunny joined in, singing along with Noah — and that’s when an entire band came in to join them.

Billie Eilish and Finneas at the 2026 Grammy Awards (Getty Images) Billie Eilish and Finneas Address ICE Brutality: “No One Is Illegal on Stolen Land” While accepting the Song of the Year trophy for her song “Wildflower,” Billie Eilish addressed ongoing ICE brutality in the U.S. “As grateful as I feel, I feel like I don’t need to say anything,” Eilish said on stage next to her brother Finneas. “No one is illegal on stolen land. And yeah, it’s just really hard to know what to say and what to do right now, and I feel really hopeful in this room. I feel like we need to keep speaking up, fighting, and protesting.”

Tyler, the Creator and Regina King at the 2026 Grammy Awards (Getty Images) Regina King Makes Cameo During Tyler, the Creator’s Grammys Performance Tyler, the Creator has long been known for his wild and exciting performances, but it was guest star Regina King who had the crowd roaring with joy during his Grammys set. While performing his tracks “Chromakopia” and “Thought I Was Dead,” King made a surprise cameo and offered some words of encouragement to the artist.

Reba McEntire at the 2026 Grammys (Getty Images) Reba McEntire Makes Very First Grammys Performance Debut, Honors Her Late Stepson Reba McEntire made her first-ever Grammys performance Sunday night, taking part in an emotional tribute to late artists and figures in music alongside Brandy Clark and Lukas Nelson. Those honored also included her stepson, Brandon Blackstock, who died after a years-long battle with cancer.