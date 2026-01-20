James Woods Colorfully Rips Don Lemon Over ICE Protest Report: ‘Dingleberry Off the Ass of American Journalism’ | Video

James Woods called Don Lemon the “dingleberry hanging off the ass of American journalism” following his Minnesota church protest coverage.

While talking with Megyn Kelly on “The Megyn Kelly Show,” Woods went after Lemon, who followed ICE protestors into a church that interrupted a congregation on Sunday. Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon, who serves as the head of the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division, also called out the journalist and said the DOJ is investigating the protest as a potential violation of the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act. Woods called Lemon’s coverage a “dog and pony show.”

“Don Lemon is the Dingleberry hanging off the ass of American journalism,” Woods said. “Okay? And let me tell you, when CNN got rid of them, they didn’t wipe hard enough. This is a trick. It’s a diversion. This small man, Don Lemon, was aware of everything that was going on.”

Lemon and his film crew followed a protest group Sunday as its members walked into a church and interrupted its congregation’s service that day with a passionate protest. Lemon commentated on the demonstration as it happened in real-time but pointedly did not participate. Instead, he interviewed both those protesting and those whose church visit was interrupted by the demonstration.

For his part, Lemon remained unbothered by threats from the DOJ about his coverage. He called his criticized coverage an “act of journalism” rather than a malicious intrusion.

“We were there chronicling protests,” Lemon said in an Instagram video posted Monday. “Once the protest started in the church, we did an act of journalism, which was report on it and talk to the people who were involved, which included the pastor, members of the church and members of the organization. That’s it. It’s called journalism. First Amendment. All that stuff.”

Dhillon made it clear over the weekend that Lemon’s coverage was unacceptable. Dhillon also put the journalist on notice in a fiery post on social media and then doubled down on the claim while talking to right-wing podcaster Benny Johnson on Monday.

“A house of worship is not a public forum for your protest! It is a space protected from exactly such acts by federal criminal and civil laws! Nor does the First Amendment protect your pseudo journalism of disrupting a prayer service,” Dhillon tweeted. “You are on notice!”