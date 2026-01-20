Lawrence O’Donnell dragged Donald Trump as he explained the president’s contentious letter to Norway, saying it’s evidence of Trump’s “cognitive collapse.”

It was the MS NOW host’s topic of conversation during Monday night’s episode of “The Last Word,” where he began with remarks from Trump’s niece Mary L. Trump, who said her uncle’s letter was “too stupid even for him” to send out.

“Those are the words of Donald Trump’s niece Mary Trump in her social media reaction to Donald Trump’s latest proof that he is unfit to serve as president of the United States,” O’Donnell said.

You can watch the full “The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell” segment in the video below.

As he continued, O’Donnell said the message Trump sent to Norway’s Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre — in which Trump complains that he did not receive the Nobel Peace Prize, falsely claims he stopped eight wars and argues he therefore deserves the award — was foolish because Støre has “nothing to do with” the selection process. The Norwegian Nobel Committee is responsible for choosing Nobel Peace Prize laureates, according to its official website.

In Trump’s message, he added that he no longer feels “obliged to think purely of peace,” and connected it to his pursuit to takeover Greenland, but as O’Donnell, explained, those are two different places altogether.

“In what appears to be more evidence of cognitive decline, possibly cognitive collapse, he says that because the country of Norway did not give him the Nobel Peace Prize, even though the country of Norway has nothing do to with choosing Nobel Peace Prize winners, Donald Trump is even more eager to take Greenland away from Denmark, which Donald Trump might not know is actually a different country from Norway,” he said.

O’Donnell continued: “It is possible Donald Trump has never known that Norway and Denmark are two separate countries. Donald Trump might think that Denmark is the capital of Norway or the other way around. Or maybe he once knew they were separate countries, but now his 79-year-old increasingly shattered brain can no longer hold on to facts like that.”

By the end of it, O’Donnell said Trump is just carrying on with the same distracting antics as he has before.

“The Greenland thing is and always has been a Trump diversionary tactic,” O’Donnell said. “Trump is no more serious about it now than he was the first time he mentioned it over six years ago. Six years from now, Donald Trump will have done nothing. Donald Trump is never going to do anything in Greenland. He’s not going to buy the place, he’s not going to invade the place, but he is going to talk about Greenland every day that he can because the American news media cannot resist saturation coverage of such a simple issue. And every bit of coverage of Greenland is not coverage of the Epstein files…”