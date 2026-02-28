Jessica Tarlov Issues Fierce Defense of Hillary Clinton After Epstein Probe, Calls Out Melania Trump’s Ghislaine Maxwell Ties | Video

Jessica Tarlov blasted Hillary Clinton’s deposition on Jeffrey Epstein as a waste of time, suggesting it was First Lady Melania Trump who should be in the hot seat.

“Having Hillary Clinton come in was just part of a sick GOP ritual fascination with humiliating this woman,” Tarlov sounded off during Friday’s episode of Fox News’ “The Five.” “She is your No. 1 villain. Still, talking about ‘crooked Hillary’ from 2016. She had nothing to do with this, and honest Republicans would admit as such.”

She continued: “Her time was wasted, once again, asking about Pizzagate and UFOs.”

“The Five” co-host weighed in on the latest Epstein probe after the former secretary of state gave a closed-door deposition Thursday that lasted over six hours, answering questions about the ties of both her and her husband, former President Bill Clinton, to the late sex trafficker and child predator. Clinton vehemently denied knowing Epstein or of his criminal activities, despite his documented connection with her husband and Ghislaine Maxwell, the convicted Epstein associate, who attended daughter Chelsea Clinton’s 2010 wedding.

Tarlov scoffed off the latter point, reminding her co-hosts that Maxwell attended the wedding as another guest’s plus one.

“If you want to talk about First Ladies that actually had contact with Ghislaine Maxwell, look at Melania Trump’s email to her,” Tarlov said. “Very chummy. And Ghislaine writes back calling her ‘sweet pea.’”

Later on, Tarlov called out the fact that there are multiple pictures of the Trumps with Epstein and Maxwell, though they seemingly have not faced the same level of scrutiny as the Clintons. Watch her commentary below.

Jessica: Having Hillary Clinton come in was just part of a sick GOP ritual fascination with humiliating this woman. She had nothing to do with this, and honest Republicans would admit as such.



Jones: You don't know that because don't know where those 30,000 emails are.



Tarlov’s defense of the former first lady comes after Clinton blasted the slammed the House Oversight questioning as “repetitive.”

“I don’t know how many times I had to say I did not know Jeffrey Epstein,” she told press outside the hearing, which took place at the Chappaqua Performing Arts Center in New York. “I never went to his island, I never went to his home, I never went to his offices.”

Clinton also noted that her husband, who has not been accused of any wrongdoing, knew nothing about Epstein’s illegal activities, sharing that he severed ties with Epstein “several years before anything about [his] criminal history came to light.” The former president expressed a similar sentiment Friday, stating in his opening statement that he “saw nothing” and “did nothing wrong” related to Epstein.

My statement on today’s deposition. pic.twitter.com/1Yu6lBa5pS — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) February 28, 2026

In a video message released after his testimony, former President Clinton slammed the committee’s decision to subpoena his wife as “not right.”

“Republicans made Hillary testify yesterday, and she had nothing to do with Jeffrey Epstein. Nothing,” he said. “She has not memory of ever even meeting him. She neither traveled with him nor visited any of his properties … including her was simply not right.” Watch his full statement above.