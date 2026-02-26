The “Morning Joe” crew said the Justice Department’s move to call Hillary Clinton for a deposition regarding her association with late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein is just a way to cover up President Donald Trump’s ties to the disgraced financier.

“The Justice Department clearly got caught up in a cover-up by NPR, clearly got caught up in a cover-up as reported by the New York Times, as reported by [Rupert] Murdoch’s Wall Street Journal,” host Joe Scarborough Thursday’s episode of the MS NOW series. “And again, it’s a farce. The whole thing is a farce.”

The scheme Scarborough believes the Justice Department is orchestrating stems from Trump’s relationship with Epstein, which an investigation found the department has been trying to keep under wraps. According to NPR, the department withheld files related to allegations that Trump sexually abused a 13-year-old girl in 1983, despite being legally required to release all Epstein-related documents. The alleged victim, now an adult, directly named Trump in her accusations.

Watch the clip below.

As for Clinton, her husband and former president Bill Clinton was documented in the files as having ties to Epstein. Clinton’s name only appears in files related to clipped articles about the 2016 election that Epstein sent to friends. She appeared before the House Oversight Committee on Thursday, where she testified that she has never traveled on Epstein’s plane nor spoken to Epstein.

Scarborough said he would suggest that Clinton simply say she doesn’t know Epstein.

“If I were Hillary — and of course, Hillary Clinton is much smarter than me, but I would spend the whole time saying I didn’t know him,” Scarborough said. “What do you think are in those files? What do you think are in those files with a young woman who was 13 years old, who is accusing the president of doing x, y and z? Again, it’s such a sham.”

He added: “This whole thing looks like such a cover-up, and I will just say what we’ve been saying for six to nine months now: If they have nothing to worry about, they should have released all the documents nine months ago. This story would have been over eight months ago, but they keep dragging it out.”

Later on in the conversation, Scarborough said he believes the Justice Department is showing bias towards Republicans.

“We have two justice systems in America, and it’s not a system for the right and a system for the poor. It’s a system of Republicans and a system for Democrats under this justice department,” Scarborough said. “Think about it: Larry Summers faces the music of leaving Harvard. Bob Kerrey, a former United States senator off a board in Nebraska … Yet, conservatives that are all over these documents — whether you’re talking about Howard Lutnick, whether you’re talking about Donald Trump, whether you’re talking about one Republican after another who has been in Donald Trump’s orbit that was also in Jeffrey Epstein’s orbit, there’s absolutely no justice.”