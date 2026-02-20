Jim Acosta Slams Massive Trump Banner at DOJ as ‘Insane Dictator S–t’

Jim Acosta slammed Donald Trump for hanging a massive banner with his face over the Department of Justice, calling it “insane dictator s–t.”

On Thursday’s episode of “The Jim Acosta Show,” the host ended the program by calling out the new “Make America Safe Again” banners fluttering in front of the DOJ. They’re adorned with a stern-looking image of Trump’s face, and Acosta is hoping people “wake up” and realize “this is not North Korea.”

“I can’t go without showing this, speaking of bat s–t crazy presidential things,” Acosta said. “They put his f–king mural up on the Department of Justice. I just wanted to show this before we go. Insane dictator s–t, as one of my producers put it, and it is insane dictator s–t! I know sometimes I get the comments ‘You’re cursing again! Must you curse and say the f-word and the s-word and gd word and all the?’ Yes, this is goddamn f–king crazy s–t!”

He concluded: “It’s totally, totally normal for the president of the United States to put his name and his picture on every federal building in Washington, D.C.! That’s just totally normal! And I just have to ask the question: At what point is somebody in a position of authority in Washington, D.C., gonna say boo about this, and say something about this?”

Although the banners have been mocked online since they unfurled, Acosta said this is the latest sign that should worry Americans. With midterms happening at the end of the year, the host warned that he and the Republicans will remain in power no matter the outcome of the upcoming elections.

“He is acting as though he’s staying and that his party is staying in power no matter what,” Acosta said. “And people better start waking up! I don’t know how many signs and how many pictures of himself and how many times he has to name things after himself around Washington, D.C. before hashtag this town gets the memo, gets the message that this president is out of control.”