Karoline Leavitt Melts Down Over Renee Good Question: ‘You’re a Left-Wing Hack’ | Video

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt snapped while speaking to press Thursday, eviscerating an unidentified foreign journalist for being a “left-wing hack” after he asked her to defend Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem’s assertion that ICE is doing “everything correctly” following the fatal shooting of Renee Good in Minneapolis.

“You’re a left-wing hack. You’re not a reporter, you’re posing in this room as a journalist, and it’s so clear by the premise of your question,” Leavitt, growing increasingly agitated, said. “And you and the people in the media who have such biases but fake like you’re a journalist, you shouldn’t even be sitting in that seat. But you’re pretending like you’re a journalist, but you’re a left-wing activist. And the question that you just raised and your answer proves your bias. You should be reporting on the facts.”

The unnamed foreign journalist had, in fact, presented recent facts about ICE and asked the press secretary to respond to them. Following Noem’s argument that “every single action that our ICE officers take is according to the law and following protocols that we have used for years … They are doing everything correctly,” the White House pool reporter asked Leavitt if the 32 people who died in ICE custody in 2025, the 170 U.S. citizens who were detained by ICE and the death of Renee Good last week equated “doing everything correctly.”

“Why was Renee Good unfortunately and tragically killed?” Leavitt initially responded.

“Are you asking me my opinion? Because and ICE agent acted recklessly and killed her unjustifiably,” the reporter said.

“So you’re a biased reporter with a left-wing opinion,” Leavitt said, smiling.

“You asked me my opinion, what do you want me to do?”

That’s when the press secretary dove into the above takedown.

“Do you have the numbers of how many American citizens were killed at the hands of illegal aliens who ICE is trying to remove from this country?” she continued. “I bet you don’t. I bet you didn’t even read up on those stories. I bet you never even read about Laken Riley or Jocelyn Nungaray or all of the innocent Americans who were killed at the hands of illegal aliens in this country and the brave men and women of ICE are doing everything in their power to remove those heinous individuals and make our communities safer.

“Shame on people like you in the media who have a crooked view and have a biased view and pretend like you’re a real honest journalist,” she concluded.

Watch the whole interaction via Fox News below: