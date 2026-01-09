‘The Daily Show’ Says Minneapolis ICE Shooting Is Another ‘Political Rorschach Test’ for Americans | Video

“The Daily Show” host Ronny Chieng unpacked the shooting of Renee Nicole Good by an ICE agent in Minneapolis this week and explained how the incident has turned into a “political Rorschach test” for Americans.

“People have been watching the video over and over, breaking it down frame by frame until they end up with resting Kash Patel face,” Chieng said on Thursday. “It’s already become just one more political Rorschach test in America. Some people see a peaceful protester getting murdered, and other people are fascists.”

The comedian then addressed Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and President Donald Trump, both of whom categorized Good’s fatal encounter with ICE agents as an attack with her car on the federal law enforcement officers. Trump even said it was “hard to believe” the ICE agent who shot Good was alive after the incident, much to Chieng’s bewilderment.

“The guy walked away!” the Comedy Central star noted. “I mean, even if you think the video is ambiguous, it’s not that ambiguous. This is like one person saying the dress is blue and black and the other person is saying it’s a dishwasher. It’s not! There’s a basic shape to what happened.”

Chieng further argued that people have focused too much on the frame-by-frame moments immediately before and after the shooting occurred. Instead, he made the case for why the discussion surrounding the tragedy should focus more on the past 12 months leading up to it.

“Something like this was almost inevitable when you have ICE promoting itself like this,” he insisted, before rolling official ICE ads comparing the law enforcement agency’s purpose and operations to video games like “Halo.” In response, Chieng noted, “I’m just saying you’re not going to get responsible professionals when you tell them the job is a freaking awesome video game, OK?”

“The Daily Show” subsequently rolled news highlights recapping other violent interactions between ICE and everyday American citizens from the past year. “If you’re thinking, ‘They don’t need to enforce the law this violently,’ you’re correct,” Chieng said. “They don’t need to be this violent. The violence and showing the violence is the point.”

“People keep saying this ICE agent feared for his safety. Maybe so. But we also have to acknowledge that this woman probably feared for her safety, too, and for good reason,” the “Daily Show” host continued. “Telling someone to just comply with law enforcement isn’t helpful when ICE has spent the past year acting less like law enforcement and more like a lawless militia.”

“Unfortunately, we can keep expecting this to happen,” Chieng concluded. “Not because ICE is going into dangerous situations, but because they keep going into safe situations and then making them more dangerous than they need to be.”