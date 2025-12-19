Megyn Kelly Says She’s ‘Embarrassed’ for Bari Weiss, Ben Shapiro After His Turning Point USA Speech Divides the Right | Video

Megyn Kelly said on Thursday she was “embarrassed” for Bari Weiss and Ben Shapiro launching what she called a “joint attack” on her after Weiss shared Shapiro’s speech before a Turning Point USA crowd that slammed Kelly, Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens.

In a Thursday speech at TPUSA’s “AmericaFest,” Shapiro rebuked Owens for suggesting on her show that everyone from the Charlie Kirk-founded conservative youth organization to the French government to Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, may have launched a cover-up of his assassination in September. He also assailed Carlson and Kelly for failing to condemn Owens’ conspiracies.

“No, Tucker Carlson, it is not an excuse to go silent on Candace’s targeting of TPUSA, or to mirror her bulls–t line of questioning because you ‘love’ Candace personally,” Shapiro said. “The same holds true of Megyn Kelly — a person I consider a friend — characterizing Candace as a ‘young mother,’ and thus shying away from condemning her actions or fibbing about them. That’s simply a nonstarter.”

Shapiro’s full speech, where he called Kelly’s attempt to understand Owens’ perspective “a moral and logical absurdity,” was published on Weiss’ the Free Press on Thursday with the headline, “Only Cowards Tolerate Conspiracy Theorists.” Weiss said on X the speech was a “barnburner.”

Kelly disagreed.

Here is Ben Shapiro's full speech at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest where he slams Candace Owens, Tucker Carlson, Nick Fuentes, Steve Bannon, Alex Jones, and criticizes his friend Megyn Kelly.



Whether you agree with him or not, it's a must-watch…especially considering that… pic.twitter.com/fIHj4hxiL9 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) December 19, 2025

“[Shapiro] & [Weiss] in a joint attack on yours truly (their ‘friend’) tonight w/o a damn clue what has been going on behind the scenes for months. Prob should have checked w/ [Turning Point USA] & [Erika Kirk] first,” Kelly wrote on X. “I’m embarrassed for them.”

Representatives for Weiss and Shapiro did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s requests for comment.

Erika Kirk, who became Turning Point’s CEO upon her husband’s death in September, met with Owens on Monday after asking her to stop engaging in conspiracies during a CBS News town hall. During her own speech on Thursday, Kirk endorsed Vice President JD Vance for president in 2028.