Erika Kirk Vows to Get JD Vance Elected as President in 2028: ‘My Husband’s Friend’ | Video

Erika Kirk publicly endorsed JD Vance for the 2028 presidential election during her speech at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest conference.

The widow of conservative activist Charlie Kirk and new TPUSA CEO issued her endorsement amid her onstage remarks at the conference Thursday evening, where she praised the vice president as her late husband’s “friend.”

“We’re investing in states and not just in races,” she said on her organization’s political plans. “So, what I mean by that, we are building the red wall. Arizona, Nevada, New Hampshire — that’s going to be very important to us. We are going to ensure that President Trump has congress for all four years.”

However, her most noteworthy bite from her decree was her shoutout of Vance. “We are going to get my husband’s friend JD Vance elected for 48,” she added, “in the most resounding way possible.”

Erika Kirk: We are building the red wall, Arizona, Nevada, New Hampshire. We are going to ensure that President Trump has congress for all four years. We are going to get my husband's friend J.D. Vance elected for 48 pic.twitter.com/tBti7PBrAL — Acyn (@Acyn) December 19, 2025

While Vance has not officially announced his plans to run for president in ’28, he is the assumed successor to President Donald Trump in the GOP. (Though, Trump’s made the occasional comment about eyeing ways to make a third run for president possible.)

Still, Kirk’s endorsement of Vance isn’t necessarily surprising, given she’s spoken favorably of the vice president on several occasions since the fatal shooting of her husband in September.

In the fall, Kirk called Vance “a blessing” in the wake of her husband’s passing. “Him and Usha [Vance], they are the most incredible people. Incredible. With such genuine love,” she told Fox News’ Jesse Watters at the time. “I mean, just everything they did for us was so humanized. They just, they were there for us. They’ve been there for us.”

Charlie Kirk was shot and killed during a public speaking event at Utah Valley University in September. He is survived by his aforementioned wife and their two children.