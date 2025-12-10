Erika Kirk Begs Conspiracy Theorists to Keep Location of Charlie’s Grave Secret: ‘Can I Have One Thing?’ | Video

Erika Kirk publicly implored conspiracy theorists to stop searching for the location of her late husband, Charlie Kirk’s, grave on Fox News Wednesday, asking, “Can I have one thing?”

Online theories have swirled about where the conservative activist has been buried, following his September assassination. Fox News’ Harris Faulkner asked Kirk what she made of the theories and how they have affected her and her grieving family.

“Can I have one thing?” she pleaded. “I want to be able to have one thing left that is sacred to our family, to my in-laws, to my babies and to my parents. One thing.”

The widow added that she does not want to worry about “some secular revolutionary” coming into to destroy his grave.

Faulkner followed up, asking what these conspiracy theorists were taking from her as she grieved her husband. Kirk replied bluntly, “Nothing.” However, she noted that every time a new theory arose, it felt like people were distracting her from moving forward and focusing on her life.

“I do not have time to address the noise,” she said. “My silence does not mean that I am complacent. My silence does not mean that somehow Turning Point USA and all of the handpicked staff that loved my husband and my husband loved them is somehow in on it. We are busy building.”

Kirk added that she and her team are still diligently fighting for justice for her deceased husband.

“No rock will be unturned,” she said. “I want justice for my husband, for myself, for my family more than anyone else out there.”

“Come after me, call me names, I don’t care. Call me what you want, go down that rabbit hole, whatever. But when you go after my family,” she said. “When you go after the people that I love and you’re making hundreds of thousands of dollars every single episode going after the people that I love because somehow they’re in on this? No.”

“I have to say it: I’ve never seen you like this,” Faulkner told the widow.

Kirk responded that she has moved into the “righteous anger” stage of grief. She called conspiracy theorists surrounding her husband’s death part of “a mind virus.” The chairman and CEO of Turning Point USA added that her team has received more death threats and kidnapping threats than she has ever seen in her years of being a public figure.

“I have seen it firsthand impact the people that I love, and I’m done. And if people think that I was just going to wilt away, I’m not gonna sit in a corner, and cry, and be in fetal position. This is a duty to my husband, and it’s an absolute honor. And I will never back down. And so my message to them is to stop — to stop,” she said looking directly into the camera.

Watch the full video of Kirk’s response above.