Erika Kirk, the wife of the late Charlie Kirk, said she prayed she was pregnant with their third child after the right-wing political activist’s murder.

Her comments about hoping to have more children came up during her live sit-down conversation with conservative podcaster Megyn Kelly on Sunday on “The Megyn Kelly Show.” At the time, Kelly asked her how many kids she and Charlie wanted to have in total.

“We wanted to have four,” Kirk shared. “I was praying to God that I was pregnant when he got murdered … I was like, ‘Oh, goodness, that would be the ultimate blessing out of this catastrophe.’”

She added that because of her experience, she encourages young couples to move forward with their plans to build a family.

“When I see young couples, I tell them, ‘Please, like don’t put it off,’” Kirk explained. “Especially if you’re a young woman, don’t put it off. You can always have a career. You can always go back to work. You can never just go back to having children and they grow so fast and so quickly.”

She continued: “I was praying … Both of us were really excited to just expand our family.”

Kelly chimed in to say: “Thank God you have the two.”

On Sept. 10, Charlie, founder of Turning Point USA was fatally shot while speaking to a large crowd Utah Valley University. He was 31.

Close-up video footage showed Kirk violently flinch as he was struck, and blood began to flow as he contorted backward. The crowd of about 1,000 students immediately reacted, shouting and turning to run. He was declared dead a few hours later.

Kirk and Charlie share two children.