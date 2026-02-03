NBC News Locks Trump Interview With Tom Llamas to Air Pre-Super Bowl

“NBC Nightly News” anchor Tom Llamas is set to sit down with President Donald Trump for a wide-ranging interview at the White House, TheWrap has learned.

Llamas confirmed the interview during Tuesday’s broadcast, sharing that a portion of his one-on-one with Trump will air Wednesday, with an extended version set to stream on “Top Story With Tom Llamas” on NBC News NOW at 7 p.m. ET.

A separate segment of the interview will air exclusively during NBC’s “Super Bowl LX Pregame Show” ahead of Sunday’s big game. NBC News also noted that a transcript of the extended interview will be available Wednesday on NBCNews.com, with the complete transcript, including the Super Bowl portion, dropping after the pregame show’s airing.

This interview marks Llamas’ first sit down with President Trump since he stepped into the role of anchor and managing editor for “NBC Nightly News” back in June. It is also his first one-on-one interview with the president during the latter’s second term.

Llamas famously sparred with Trump nearly 10 years ago while a contributor at ABC News. Then the presumptive Republican nominee for president, Trump called Llamas “a sleaze” for grilling him about the money he pledge to donate to veterans. The journalist reconnected with Trump’s circle in 2018 with an exclusive First Lady Melania Trump interview at ABC, but Wednesday’s NBC News sit-down will mark the first time he sits with Trump since their well publicized spat.

“NBC Nightly News” airs weeknights at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC.