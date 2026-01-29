Gavin Newsom Fact-Checks Trump’s Latest Truth Social Tirade: ‘Cannot Believe This Is Real Life’

California Gov. Gavin Newsom was forced to fact-check some of Donald Trump’s Truth Social posts on Wednesday night after the president shared dozens of questionable messages in quick succession.

“In the last 60 minutes, the president has posted 56 times on Truth Social,” Newsom noted on X (formerly Twitter).

Some of those posts — interspersed between “Melania” ads, media mashups and, of course, even more ads — included suggestions that Walmart was leaving California due to a $22 minimum wage and an accusation that Newsom is running a drug cartel.

“Just to clarify: Walmart’s 303 stores in California are open. The AI robot is lying. Governor Newsom is not Pablo Escobar,” the governor wrote.

“We cannot believe we have to say any of this out loud. We cannot believe this is real life. And we truly cannot believe this man has the nuclear codes,” Newsom concluded. “Deep breaths, everyone. Three more years.

Since then, Trump continued posting into early Thursday morning. His more recent posts were focused on a crooked election he says he unfairly lost — as well as additional ads for “Melania.”