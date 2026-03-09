Former MSNBC President Rashida Jones Named CEO of Piers Morgan’s Uncensored

Former MSNBC president Rashida Jones has joined Piers Morgan’s Uncensored as CEO, the company said on Monday.

Uncensored also secured a funding round from investors including the Raine Group’s Raine Ventures, the Antenna Group and British businessmen David and Simon Reuben, it said on Monday. The total amounted to roughly $30 million at a $130 million valuation, according to a source familiar with the situation. Joe Ravitch, a Raine Group co-founder and partner, will join the Uncensored board.

Jones’ hire and the funding round were first reported by the New York Times.

Jones will be tasked with expanding Uncensored into a creator-first brand through new content verticals, the company said. She was MSNBC’s president from 2021 through early 2025, expanding the network’s presence into streaming. Since leaving the cable news network, Jones launched an advisory firm, Imagine Strategies, and was named a fellow of the Knight Center for the Future of News at Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.

“In today’s fragmented media world, audiences are craving real conversations grounded in authenticity, rigor, and open debate,” Jones said in a statement. “Uncensored not only delivers that — it’s ahead of the curve. I can’t wait to roll up my sleeves with Piers and the team to build on the strong foundation they created and scale it into a diverse and profitable network that champions talent and dominates the biggest categories.”

“Rashida Jones is one of the sharpest minds in media and her track record of building and transforming businesses speaks for itself,” Morgan said in a statement. “She has impressed me enormously with her enthusiasm and vision for the Uncensored brand.”

The hire and funding round comes months after Morgan unveiled his plans to expand his “Piers Morgan Uncensored” YouTube channel beyond his talk show, including into areas such as sports, true crime, and the British Royal Family. It launched “History Uncensored,” hosted by former CNN anchor Bianca Nobilo, in December.

“The ambition for Uncensored has always been to build a global home for fearless, high-engagement content that cuts through the noise,” Morgan added. “Today’s announcements will help us create exactly that.”