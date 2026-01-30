Sara Haines Tearfully Says Hosting ‘The View’ Is Crippling When the World Is So Bleak: ‘Why Get Out of Bed?’ | Video

Sara Haines got emotional while admitting that she’s struggled to co-host “The View” amid the negative news cycle, given she doesn’t have the “luxury” to check out.

The journalist shared her struggle during Wednesday’s episode of the “Behind the Table” podcast, where she explained the stress she often faces while juggling real world strife and personal challenges.

“All of a sudden, the weight of that brings you to your knees in a level that says the greater world is on fire. Your world is on fire,” Haines said as tears started to fill her eyes. “Why get out of bed? That is going to make me emotional.”

She went on to say that she doesn’t have the “luxury” of being able to take breaks from society because her job is to report and comment on world issues, adding that she’s happy her children aren’t at the age where they’re fully aware of what’s going on.

“And with this job, you don’t have the luxury of just saying, ‘I really need to check out,’” Haines explained. “This job, it is the headlines. It is stories. It’s what’s happening.”

She added: “So, you don’t really have a safe space. And with the world being what it is, it doesn’t matter who you run into. My husband, friends, everyone’s talking about it, right? So there’s no place to go, and that’s why I’m so grateful for my kids because their worlds are [still] so innocent and pure.”

While she acknowledged that life often feels bleak, she said that she tries her best to separate herself from it all by spending time with her husband and kids.

“I try to tap into like putting my phone aside when I’m with them, which I already do, and just, we go sledding, we play Rummikub, anything I can do because they’re my favorite people anyway,” Haines noted. “But the world hasn’t tainted them yet.”

Watch the full clip above.