The White House called on the New York Times to update their reporting on Wednesday’s fatal ICE shooting of Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis after cellphone footage from the involved officer was released Friday.

“I am hereby calling on the New York Times to update their reporting on the ICE Agent’s self defense in Minnesota,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in an X post. “President Trump was right again.”

Leavitt included a screenshot of the Times’ interview with Trump published Thursday, in which the president viewed available video of the shooting and reacted in real time.

“On Thursday, after our interview with the president, a Times analysis of footage from three camera angles showed a motorist was driving away from — not toward — a federal officer when he opened fire,” the Times’ story reads.

“But on Wednesday night, Mr. Trump stuck to his position even as we pointed out the inconsistencies in his account and the lack of clarity in videos circulating on social media. We asked if, in his mind, firing into a vehicle like that was acceptable.

“’She behaved horribly,’ Mr. Trump said. ‘And then she ran him over. She didn’t try to run him over. She ran him over.’”

Leavitt highlighted the president’s quote, emphasizing that she believed the officer’s cell footage proved him right.

In the new footage, which firing ICE agent Jonathan Ross captured via his cellphone, Ross is seen getting out of his car and walking toward Good while she’s in her vehicle. He then approaches Good on the driver’s side, where Good tells him, “That’s fine, dude. I’m not mad at you,” referring to him recording her. The footage was originally obtained by Alpha News.

Ross then takes video of her license plate as a bystander, who has been identified as Good’s wife Becca Good, records him. At one point, Becca asks Ross, “You want to come at us? I say go get yourself some lunch, big boy. Go ahead.”

Immediately afterward, another agent approaches Good on the driver’s side of the car and pulls her handle, telling her to “get out of the f–king car.” That’s when Good is shown backing up, turning her wheel to right — as if to pull around Ross — and driving forward before Ross yells in surprise and fires his gun three times. He’s heard calling Good a “f—king b—ch” right before her car crashes into parked vehicles.

Despite Good being peaceful and steering away from the agent to avoid hitting him, Trump allies maintain that the officer acted in self-defense.

“The media smeared an ICE Agent who properly defended himself from being run over by organized leftist protesters who were impeding an active law enforcement operation,” Leavitt said in an earlier X post on Friday. “The reason trust in the media is at an all-time low is because they intentionally lie to the public to advance the Democrats’ narrative. That’s exactly what they did in this case in Minnesota.”

Vice President JD Vance also said the agent’s life was in danger.

“Many of you have been told this law enforcement officer wasn’t hit by a car, wasn’t being harassed, and murdered an innocent woman,” Vance wrote in an X post on Friday. “The reality is that his life was endangered and he fired in self defense.”

Per NBC News, the FBI will take over the investigation into the Good’s killing, without the help of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said he’s doubts that a “fair outcome” will result from a federal probe.