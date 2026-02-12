AOC Says Pam Bondi ‘Knows She’s Implicated in a Massive Cover-Up’ to Protect Those in Epstein Files | Video

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called out Attorney General Pam Bondi after the latter’s lengthy testimony before the House Judiciary Committee turned heated over Epstein questions.

“We all saw today the performance that she had,” the congresswoman from New York told reporters in Washington, D.C. following the hearing. “She was screaming, thrashing and I think it is because she knows that she is implicated in a massive cover-up to protect a powerful ring of pedophiles through the redactions of the names of perpetrators, the holding of 3 million files [and] the unexplained moving of Ghislaine Maxwell into a new cushy facility.”

She continued: “All of these things are what she personally oversaw — and that’s before even digging into whatever questions may arise from her history in Florida.”

As AOC went on, she blasted Bondi’s “very erratic performance,” claiming it only sparked further questions into the attorney general’s leadership at the DOJ. Watch her comments below.

AOC: We all saw the performance Bondi had. She was screaming and crashing, and I think it’s because she knows she is implicated in a massive cover-up to protect a ring of pedophiles through:



– the redactions of perpetrators’ names

– withholding three million files

– the…

The congresswoman’s biting criticism came shortly after Bondi found herself clashing with lawmakers when grilled about her agency’s handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files.

At one point, Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) invited Epstein survivors to raise their hands and asked Bondi if she would apologize to them for the DOJ’s failure to fully redact their names in the public files.

Bondi refused to apologize and said she wouldn’t “get in the gutter for [Jayapal’s] theatrics.”

During another point in the hearing, Bondi accused Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) of being a “washed-up lawyer” and Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) of having “Trump derangement syndrome.”

Bondi was also asked about Donald Trump’s ties to the late sex offender, as the president has been named several times in the Epstein files. During the hearing, Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) claimed Trump’s name appears “more times in the Epstein files than God’s name appears in the book about God.”

“This is so ridiculous,” Bondi said in defense of Trump during her testimony. “They are trying to deflect from all the great things Donald Trump has done. There is no evidence that Donald Trump has committed a crime.”

Representatives for the DOJ did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.