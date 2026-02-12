Councilwoman Condemns LA28 for ‘Doubling Down’ on Casey Wasserman, Files Resolution Against Olympics Leadership

Los Angeles Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez condemned LA28 Olympics leadership on Wednesday for “doubling down in defense” for its embattled chairman Casey Wasserman.

Olympics organizers held an emergency meeting Wednesday to discuss Wasserman’s future as chair amid growing calls for his resignation after his relationship with convicted sex criminal Ghislaine Maxwell was made public in this month’s Epstein files release. LA28 decided to stand by Wasserman, claiming that after a formal review with outside counsel, his “relationship with Epstein and Maxwell did not go beyond what has already been publicly documented.”

“The Executive Committee of the Board has determined that based on these facts, as well as the strong leadership he has exhibited over the past 10 years, Mr. Wasserman should continue to lead LA28 and deliver a safe and successful Games,” a statement from the committee read.

Councilwoman Rodriguez, who had previously spoken out against Wasserman’s leadership after the Epstein revelations, denounced the decision Wednesday.

“The people of Los Angeles deserve leadership that understands the gravity of these revelations,” the councilwoman said. “At a moment when public trust is already shaken, doubling down with defensiveness only deepens the concern Angelenos have about accountability at LA28.”

LA28’s loyalty to Wasserman came after Rodriguez formally filed a resolution calling for transparency and accountability in LA28 leadership on Wednesday.

“Today I introduced a resolution reaffirming Los Angeles’ commitment to the core values of the Olympic movement, including excellence, respect and integrity in leadership,” Rodriguez said of the resolution. “Recent reporting detailing Casey Wasserman’s documented communications with Ghislaine Maxwell, along with accounts that he has privately minimized the seriousness of these revelations and shifted blame for the fallout, raises serious concerns about accountability at the highest levels of LA28.”

“The 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games belong to the people of Los Angeles,” she continued. “As a host city, we have a responsibility to ensure that those entrusted with leading this global event reflect the highest ethical standards. This resolution calls for transparency and a thorough review, while recognizing the importance of due process.”

The councilwoman concluded that “public trust is essential to the success of the Games. Los Angeles must lead with integrity, and our Olympic leadership must do the same.”

Rodriguez was one of several locally elected officials earlier this month to speak out against Wasserman in the aftermath of the Epstein files bombshell. “No one associated with Epstein and his associates can provide credible leadership in the planning of these games,” she said Feb. 3.

Joining her at the time were officials including L.A. County Supervisors Lindsey Horvath and Janice Hahn and Councilman Hugo Soto-Martínez.

Reached by TheWrap Wednesday, representatives for Hahn said that her belief that Wasserman should step down from LA28 remains unchanged.

“She continues to have the same concerns,” a spokesperson said.

LA28 did not respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.