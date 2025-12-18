Latest Epstein Photo Dump Includes Steve Bannon, Noam Chomsky, Bill Gates, David Brooks

The latest photos released by House Democrats show Jeffrey Epstein alongside Bill Gates, Steve Bannon, professor Noam Chomsky and the New York Times’ David Brooks.

“We will continue releasing photographs and documents to provide transparency for the American people,” the Oversight Dems wrote in a Thursday X post. “It’s time for the Department of Justice to release the files.”

The tweet included a text conversation that included a person sharing that a “friend scout” sent them “some girls today,” adding that they are “$1,000 per girl” and inquiring that “maybe someone will be good for J?” The text describes the girl as being 18 and flying in from Russia.

— Oversight Dems (@OversightDems) December 18, 2025

The NYT opinion columnist Brooks was pictured at a dinner alongside the convicted child sex offender among others. The publication defended the political commentator, saying his appearance was commonplace and part of his job.

“As a journalist, David Brooks regularly attends events to speak with noted and important business leaders to inform his columns, which is exactly what happened at this 2011 event,” the New York Times said in a statement Thursday. “Mr. Brooks had no contact with him before or after this single attendance at a widely-attended dinner.”

As for Chomsky, the academic and philosopher is pictured chatting with Epstein on the late financier’s private jet. The nature of Chomsky and Epstein’s relationship was revealed in documents released in 2024. The two reportedly met several times between 2015 and 2016. Chomsky taught at MIT from 1955 to 2002 but retained ties to the organization after his retirement. Between 2002 and 2017, Epstein, who also visited the campus, donated a total of $850,000 to MIT.

Two images show Gates standing next to two women whose faces are edited over to cover their identity. Other figures who appear in the images, include filmmaker Woody Allen, who is seen photographed standing next to Epstein.

This is the second batch of photos that the Democrats on the House Oversight Committee have released. The committee said they received 95,000 photos from Epstein’s estate, initially releasing 19 of them earlier this month.

The two batches of photos came a month after Trump signed a bill ordering the Department of Justice to release the Epstein files by Dec. 19. A federal judge on Wednesday cleared the way for the Department of Justice to unseal grand jury files related to Epstein’s 2019 sex trafficking case.

Trump has also ordered the DOJ to investigate Epstein’s ties to Democrats such as Clinton and former Harvard president Larry Summers, who is also featured in the photos released Friday. Summers, who has stepped back from public commitments due to the Epstein revelations, has called his friendship with Epstein “misguided.” A Clinton spokesperson has previously called emails from the estate proof that Clinton “did nothing and knew nothing.”