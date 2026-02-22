C-SPAN Denies Trump Used Pseudonym to Call in and Complain About Supreme Court

C-SPAN denied rumors that Donald Trump adopted his old “John Barron” pseudonym to call the network’s “Washington Journal” program to complain about the Supreme Court.

“Because so many of you are talking about Friday’s C-SPAN caller who identified himself as ‘John Barron,’ we want to put this to rest: it was not the president,” a post shared on the network’s X account read Saturday. “The call came from a central Virginia phone number and came while the president was in a widely covered, in-person White-House meeting with the governors. Tune into C-SPAN for the actual president at the State of the Union Address on Tuesday night.”

Because so many of you are talking about Friday’s C-SPAN caller who identified himself as “John Barron,” we want to put this to rest: it was not the president. The call came from a central Virginia phone number and came while the president was in a widely covered, in-person… — CSPAN (@cspan) February 22, 2026

A man described as a Republican from Virginia called into the program Friday night under the name John Barron, a pseudonym Trump confessed to having used throughout the 1980s when he wanted to speak to journalists and reporters directly.

“This is the worst decision you ever have in your life practically,” the man said on C-SPAN this week. “This is a terrible decision, and you have Hakeem Jeffries, who … he’s a dope. And you have Chuck Schumer, who can’t cook a cheeseburger. Of course these people are happy. Of course these people are happy. But true Americans will not be happy.”

The caller was cut off by host Greta Brawner.

Trump’s own opinion of the Supreme Court’s ruling on his tariffs was not dissimilar from that of the caller. “The Supreme Court’s ruling on tariffs is deeply disappointing, and I’m ashamed of certain members of the court, absolutely ashamed, for not having the courage to do what’s right for our country,” he told reporters Friday.

The Supreme Court ruled Friday in a 6-3 opinion that many of Trump’s global tariffs are illegal.