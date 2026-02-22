Eric Dane’s Friends Set Up GoFundMe to Support ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star’s Daughters

Friends of Eric Dane have set up a GoFundMe to support the late “Grey’s Anatomy” star’s daughters. The fundraiser, which seeks $500,000, raised more than $20 thousand less than four hours after its launch.

“It is with profound sadness that we share the loss of Eric Dane after a hard-fought battle with ALS, leaving behind his devoted wife, Rebecca, and his two teenage daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world,” the fundraiser reads.

The actor, best known for playing the charming Dr. Mark “McSteamy” Sloan on “Grey’s Anatomy” and, more recently, Cal Jacobs on “Euphoria,” died Thursday at the age of 53 after a battle with ALS. Dane publicly shared his ALS diagnosis in April of 2025.

“Following his diagnosis, Eric became a passionate spokesperson for the ALS community, using his voice and platform to advocate for fellow patients and to push for greater awareness,” the fundraiser reads. “Even as his own health declined, he remained deeply committed to helping others facing the same devastating disease. As his illness progressed far more quickly than anyone could have imagined, Eric’s friends have come together to create this GoFundMe to support his girls and their future needs.”

Dane and wife Rebecca Gayheart had two children together: Billie, born in 2010, and Georgia, born in 2011. After marrying in 2004, the pair separated in 2018 when Gayheart filed for divorce. She later filed to dismiss the divorce petition just a month before Dane’s diagnosis went public.

Dane became the second individual to be featured in Netflix’s “Famous Last Words,” a series that allows celebrities to film a parting message that will be released after their death. The first was Jane Goodall. In the video, Dane addressed his two daughters.

“I hope I’ve demonstrated that you can face anything — you can face the end of your days, you can face hell — with dignity,” Dane says in the video. “Fight, girls, and hold your heads high. Billie, Georgia, you’re my heart. You’re my everything. Goodnight. I love you. Those are my last words.” You can watch the full video below.