Deputy Attorney General Promises ‘Several Hundred Thousand’ Epstein Files — but Not the Full Batch | Video

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said the government would release “several hundred thousand” files on late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein on Friday — but not the whole collection, mandated by a law President Trump signed last month.

Blanche acknowledged to “Fox & Friends” co-host Lawrence Jones that Friday marked the deadline set by the bipartisan Epstein Files Transparency Act to release the government’s entire suite of files on the case. The documents released on Friday will include photographs, forms and “other materials” related to the investigation into Epstein, Blanche said.

“President Trump has said for years that he wants full transparency, and he wants the Department of Justice to release everything that we can with respect to this investigation and cases,” he added.

Blanche said the administration would work through “every single piece of paper” to make sure that “every victim, their name, their identity, their story, to the extent it needs to be protected, is completely protected.”

Blanche on Epstein files: pic.twitter.com/zRaeAb2fR6 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 19, 2025

“I expect that we’re going to release more documents over the next couple of weeks,” he said. “So today, several hundred thousand and then over the next couple weeks, I expect several hundred thousand more.”

The law indicates that the administration must publish the full documents; otherwise, Attorney General Pam Bondi could face penalties from Congress, Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) said in a video on Thursday detailing what to expect.

“This is a case where the president who appointed the attorney general and for whom the attorney general works has signed the law and the ink is not even dry yet on his signature on this law,” Massie said. “There’s nothing subject to interpretation.”