Greenland Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Motzfeldt teared up as she discussed a Wednesday meeting with President Donald Trump over his threats to acquire Greenland.

“We have been working very hard in our department, even though there are not many of us,” Motzfeldt said, per a translation by Clash Report, during an interview with Greenland’s Kalaallit Nunaata Radio on Wednesday.

Her reaction comes after she and Danish Foreign Affairs Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen met with Trump, Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the White House. The group came together in an effort to address Trump’s pursuit of Greenland, an autonomous territory in the Kingdom of Denmark.

“I would not normally like to say these words, but I will say them: We are very strong,” Motzfeldt said. “We are doing our utmost. But the last days, naturally… Oh, I am getting very emotional. I am overwhelmed.”

She added: “The last days have been tough. Our preparations and the increasing pressure that has been intense. But I want to say, we are strong in the government. The work is to ensure the the Greenlandic people in our country can feel safe and live securely. We are using all our strength to achieve this as we continue the work.”

Over the past year, Trump hasn’t let up on his desire to take over Greenland. During an interview with press, per Politico, Rasmussen said he and his team hit a roadblock with Trump over the region.

“We didn’t manage to change the American position,” Rasmussen said Wednesday. “It’s clear that the president has this wish of conquering over Greenland. We made it very, very clear that this is not in the interest of the Kingdom.”