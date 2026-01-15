President Donald Trump is set to appear on NewsNation’s “Katie Pavlich Tonight” for a primetime interview next week.

The conversation, which will take place at the White House, will air on Tuesday, Jan. 20 at 10 p.m. EST, marking the anniversary of Trump being sworn into office for his second term.

This will be Trump’s second time stopping by the network for an interview.

For now, there are no details about what Trump will discuss Pavlich. However, talking points will likely include his most recent decisions from the Oval Office, which includes him threatening to invoke the Insurrection Act in Minnesota as a response to protests that sparked following the ICE-involved fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good.

Since the killing of Good, two other people were shot on Wednesday, including one person in Portland, and the other in Minneapolis, NewsNation reports.

On Thursday, Trump took to Truth Social to blast Minneapolis politicians.

“If the corrupt politicians of Minnesota don’t obey the law and stop the professional agitators and insurrectionists from attacking the Patriots of I.C.E., who are only trying to do their job, I will institute the INSURRECTION ACT, which many Presidents have done before me, and quickly put an end to the travesty that is taking place in that once great State,” Trump wrote.

ICE officer Jonathan Ross, who is also a firearms instructor, fatally shot Good on Jan. 7, firing three shots into her vehicle as she was driving away from agents who were trying to get her to exit her car.