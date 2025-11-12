Seth Meyers Drags Trump’s Call for ‘Less Crime, More Trump’: ‘How Could There Be More Trump?’ | Video

President Trump called for more of himself on social media this week, but at this point, Seth Meyers really isn’t sure how there could be more Trump.

During his monologue on Tuesday night, the NBC host highlighted one of the president’s shorter Truth Social posts, in which he called for “LESS CRIME, MORE TRUMP!” Meyers immediately questioned how that would even work.

“Less crime sounds great, but how could there be more Trump?” he wondered. “You’re on every front page, every news show, now you’re at football games, there’s a Trump on the bestseller list, there’s one at NYU, we’re maxed out on Trump.”

Play video

“The only way there could be more Trump is if you figured out how to clone yourself — oh, no!” Meyers continued, panicking as an image of Trump and Lindsey Graham appeared on-screen, in which Graham was dressed exactly like Trump.

Elsewhere in his monologue, Meyers made fun of Trump’s choice to pardon Rudy Giuliani, which the former New York mayor admitted he was even surprised by. In his response, Giuliani also said “No one can say President Trump can’t keep a secret.”

“But they do still have a way of getting out,” Meyers retorted, as an image of Trump and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein appeared onscreen. And, in a bit of irony, more about Trump’s history with Epstein surfaced on Wednesday morning.

In a new email written from Epstein to Ghislaine Maxwell, revealed by House Oversight Democrats, he explicitly refers to Trump and his knowledge of the girls who were victims.

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full monologue from Tuesday night in the video above.